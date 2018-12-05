Broken Top Community Food Drive Celebrates 10 Years of Supporting Local Families in Need

(Photo Above | Courtesy of MountainStar)

The Tenth Anniversary Broken Top Community Food Drive event took place on November 13. For nine years, the Broken Top Community Association has come together to gather food to help sustain families in need throughout the year with particular focus on all the fixings to create holiday dinners for families in need, and this, their tenth year, was no exception.

“In this season of Thanksgiving, we are so thankful for community partners like the Broken Top Community Association” says Staley Micken, MountainStar’s development director. “And it’s not just us; the families who receive these holiday meals feel seen and cared for. For families on the edge of crisis, a gift like this can mean so much.”

“Putting food on the table is increasingly challenging for the families we serve,” says Tim Rusk, executive director of MountainStar Family Relief Nursery. “With cost of living going up every year, the need for community events like this becomes more urgent.” Last year, the drive gathered 2,000 pounds worth of food, including almost 250 pounds of turkey alone. This year, the people of the Broken Top Community Association outdid themselves, raising over 2,143 pounds of food. These ingredients will be distributed to local families in need over the holiday season. “The holidays are a time when families’ budgets are stretched to the breaking point,” Rusk continues. “Efforts like these by community-minded groups allow children to experience the joy and richness of a special shared meal to celebrate.”

“This is a cause close to our hearts,” says Tina Burnside, one of the event’s organizer for these last ten years. “We know that the holidays are a challenging time for families experiencing hardships. The assurance that their community cares and the peace of being able to offer their children a joyful holiday is what keeps us working on this each year. The Broken Top Community is so pleased to be celebrating the tenth anniversary of this food drive.”

