Brooks Resources Donates $10,000 to Children & Families of Central Oregon

The Family Access Network (FAN) received $10,000 from Brooks Resources in support of FAN services in schools and early childhood sites throughout our region. These funds provide access to the crucial resources necessary for each student to have the opportunity to be in school and ready to learn, despite any obstacle. This contribution is essential to realizing FAN’s vision of “a community where children flourish and families thrive.”

“I am proud to be a part of both the Brooks Resources and FAN Foundation teams, working together to improve the lives of local kids and families.” Valerie Yost, Brooks Resources Director of Marketing and Chair of the FAN Foundation Board of Directors.

Brooks Resources is dedicated to achieving the highest standard in community development. As an expert real estate developer in Central Oregon for nearly 50 years, Brooks Resources maintains a focus on preserving a sustainable future for all Central Oregonians with each project. Their high quality work is on display in neighborhoods such as NorthWest Crossing (a joint venture with Tennant Developments), North Rim, Awbrey Butte, Awbrey Glen, Mount Bachelor Village Resort, and IronHorse in Prineville. Furthermore, Brooks Resources’ dedication to community is exemplified through their culture of charity and volunteerism.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 24 advocates in 55 public schools (K-12) and early childhood sites in Deschutes and Crook Counties. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach disadvantaged children and families and connect them to essential basic needs.

To learn more about Family Access Network, please visit

www.familyaccessnetwork.org or call 541-693-5675.

The Family Access Network offers assistance, possibility, and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life.

During the 2017/18 school year, FAN advocates improved the lives of over 9,000 people in our community.