Building a Better Central Oregon Announces 2019 Awardees

The Central Oregon Association of REALTORS (COAR) will present the 43rd Annual Building a Better Central Oregon (BBCO) Awards October 16, 2019 at the Tetherow Resort. BBCO’s main purpose is to recognize worthy residents who have enhanced their community with outstanding new or renovated residential, commercial or industrial buildings. Projects are judged on economic impact, neighborhood improvement, unique design or use of materials. These 11 projects and two honorable mentions represent the best examples of economic and community improvement throughout the region.

Greatest Contribution to New Economy Investment

Brookswood Lodge, Bend

Brookswood Lodge offers off-site retreats for organizations from small local businesses to Fortune 500 companies. The facility represents the Central Oregon work hard/play hard lifestyle with fiber connected Wi-Fi, seven screens, six beer taps and three fire pits.

Most Inspirational Achievement

Citizen Bar and Kitchen, Bend

While also working hard with her husband on their catering business, Sanda Costello was remodeling the restaurant in downtown Bend. While on her hands and knees working on the renovations, Costello’s husband walked in with her long overdue citizenship paperwork. Thus, launching the very successful Citizen Bar and Kitchen.

Significant Contribution to Neighborhood Economy

General Duffy’s Waterhole, Redmond

The Robertson family launched General Duffy’s Waterhole with the goal of investing in their community and creating a gathering place. The location features five food trucks, a shaved ice vendor and tap room in a spacious shaded patio with space with outdoor games for children of all ages, weekly live music and a growing Saturday market with 21 local vendors.

Best Downtown Revitalization Project

Historic Central Hotel, Burns

The Keady family purchased the early 20th century Central Hotel in 2016 after it had been sitting empty and idle for over 20 years. This stylish boutique hotel now has 12 modern 1920s inspired rooms that are rented through Airbnb. This renovation has inspired others to be a part of a broader economic development plan to invigorate Burns downtown area.

Best Creation of Cutting-Edge Industrial Workspace

KEITH Manufacturing Headquarters, Madras

KEITH Manufacturing may be an international company, but their headquarters are in Madras with more than 250 employees worldwide. The new headquarters is now a state-of-the-art environmentally friendly building located at the main production facility. The facility sets a standard for industrial development and growth in Madras.

Outstanding Repurposing of a Historical Landmark

Ochoco School Crossing, Prineville

Housing Works’ Ochoco School Crossing is a historical landmark named after the original 1945 elementary school. Now 29 affordable homes are all occupied with low income families and individuals. Further the former gymnasium is a recreation center for the Crook County Parks and Rec and the cafeteria has been converted into an early learning Head Start program.

Outstanding Youth and Civic Collaboration

Homestead Pump Track, Redmond

When a group of children approached the Redmond City Council looking for support for a safe place to ride their bikes, they could not have imagined the results. The track is a continuous circuit of rollers to berms designed to be ridden by the riders generating momentum through up and down body movements versus pedaling. Designed for riders of all ages and abilities, this is one of the first asphalt pump tracks in Oregon and has been recognized among riding enthusiasts.

Most Significant Community Impact

Sisters Roundabout, Sisters

After ten plus years of planning, the Sisters’ Roundabout significantly improved the safety and traffic flow at the westernmost entrance to Central Oregon. A piece by local artist, Danae Bennett-Miller to represents the selected theme of, “A journey through the passes is a journey through a land of contrasts.”

Outstanding Contribution to Senior Living

The Lodge in Sisters

The Lodge in Sisters is a senior housing facility that offers independent, assisted living and short term stays with 62 resident units. The project’s goal is to partner with the community and local businesses to ensure the residents’ needs and desires are amply fulfilled, and their experiences enriched by everything Sisters offers.

Most Innovative Indoor Recreation Facility

Pickleball Zone, Trampoline Zone & Adventure Park-18th Street Sportsplex, Bend

This Adventure Park’s unique design and mix of indoor activities for all ages is a new concept for the local community and beyond. The complex combines some of Central Oregon’s favorites-pickleball, trampolines, climbing walls, a laser maze and ninja course.

Most Creative Renovation of a Commercial Space

Tumalo Cider Company and Heritage Brand, Tumalo

Tumalo Cider and Heritage Brand were born out of an old dilapidated building, reusing materials of the original building for a creative and unique renovation. Heritage Brand makes custom, high end, decorative and performance rodeo gear locally for a worldwide market. Tumalo Cider Company strives to offer the best cider and tap room for the community and beyond.

2019 Honorable Mentions

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, Madras

On Tap, Bend

