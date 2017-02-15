Building a Better Central Oregon Award Nominations Due April 1

For over 40 years, the Building a Better Central Oregon Awards (BBCO) have celebrated the great contributions of businesses and residents in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook Counties to enhance their community with outstanding new or renovated residential, commercial or industrial buildings. Nominations come from individuals, community organizations and businesses. A committee of Central Oregon Association of REALTORS (COAR) members select and tour the final winners based on the following criteria:

Property must be within Crook, Deschutes or Jefferson counties.

Must have been completed within the last two years.

Have significant impact on, or enhancement to the community, some examples:

Local economic impact, neighborhood improvement, community improvement, neighborhood/community beautification, unique design and/or unique use of materials.

Can be new construction and/or renovation/restoration such as, but not limited to the following:

Commercial construction (office, retail, industrial, multi-family, etc.), community projects or community art.

The awards will be presented at a ceremony on October 19 at The Riverhouse on the Deschutes. 2016 recipients included Madras Air Museum, The Box Factory, Camp Tamarack, Central Oregon Pediatric Associates, Country Side Living Memory Care, Desert Rain residential home, Redmond Hope Playground, Murray Road Industrial Center, Silver Rail Elementary, Prineville St. Charles and The Pavilion.

COAR is currently accepting nominations for BBCO awards through April 1, 2017. For a nomination form visit www.coar.com or contact COAR at 541-382-6027.