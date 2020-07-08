Bundesliga: A quick overview of the German league’s return

As with almost everything else they are involved in, once again, the German came in first. As all other major football leagues in Europe were still at a complete stop, German’s top league (Bundesliga) sent its teams back on the field on May 16, a few weeks before the Primeira League (Portugal) and a full month before The Premier League (UK). How did empty stadiums affect the mood and were the fans ready? One thing is certain: It brought back sports betting gamblers.

What Is the Mood Like Playing in Empty Stadiums?

Everyone was worried, wondering what a football match would look like with no fans in the stands. Worried… but also curious. The first week-end brought record audiences to the main television right-holder. Over six million people tuned in to watch the first few matches during the week-end of May 16. Even once the novelty had passed, there were still over three million viewers the following week, proof that with or without fans in the stadium, people wanted to watch their team play.

The experience is not perfect, and it could never be. There is nothing that can replace the cheering and booing of a crowd during a Bundesliga match. But considering the situation, most people admit that the league has done a great job, adding artificial crowd noise. All agree at this point that the season needs to continue in this fashion, so a winner can be crowned and they can bring back the crowd into the stands, next season. For all the results and news on Bundesliga, visit BBC football news.

Fans Reaction

The TV ratings clearly show that fans were anxiously awaiting the return of their favourite Bundesliga teams. However, many of them are critical of the league. In Germany, when they announced the return of football, a poll showed that 49% of the population was against it, including the politicians in power. Many of the fans accused the Bundesliga of being money hungry, declaring that matches without fans in the stadium made no sense. Some teams have asked for fans banners and placed them inside the stadium, even inserting some criticizing the decision.

The Return of Sports Betting

Sports betting is the number one gambling activity online, a long way ahead of casinos. The industry was hit hard with the complete stoppage of play of every professional sports league in the world. Since the Bundesliga return was the first major professional sport to reopen, betters everywhere around the world came back to their favourite activity (especially Irish betters), as soon as the first game was announced. The Bundesliga is the second most important football league in the world, after the Premier League, which makes it an important betting platform. To discover sports betting and place a bet, go right here.