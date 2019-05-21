Business of the Future: 3 Ways to Use Technology in Business

Technology in business has changed so much in the last twenty, even 10 years, time travelers wouldn’t believe it.

Now we’re selling items without ever seeing them and accepting money through the cloud. Want to know three more ways technology is changing business?

Read below.

Online Invoicing, from Anywhere!

If you run a business, that means you need to accept payment. But those credit card terminals cost money to buy, and they need an internet connection.

What if that internet connection goes down? What if it decides not to work? Or what if you want to take your business on the go, like to vendor fairs or even business expos?

You need on-the-go invoicing, which you can do a few ways. There are Paypal and Quickbooks invoicing, both of which need only an email to send payment requests.

If you want something more instant, you can use card readers like Square, which now sells point of sale systems, and takes swiping cards along with chips.

You’ll get your money fast, and won’t have to deal with cash drawers or evening out the till.

Get More Customers with Alexa and AI

If you have a restaurant or a store with a brick and mortar component, you can optimize your site to have Alexa bring you, customers. Let’s say you own an Italian restaurant in Houston.

You can change around your keywords so that your business name comes up when someone says, “Alexa, what’s the closest Italian restaurant to here”?

Voice search is the new trend in technology and in the million dollar SEO business.

To make your website web search friendly, you need to change around your keywords to something that sounds natural when spoken.

For example, there’s a difference between searching “Italian restaurants in Houston, TX open late” on their phone and saying “Alexa, where’s the closest open Italian restaurant”?

If you rephrase your keywords for voice search, you’re getting ahead of your competitors.

Have Almost no Overhead

Did you know it’s possible to have an E-commerce store without ever having to store one piece of inventory?

That’s right – you can outsource your storage, packaging, and processing to another company. When an order comes in on your end, you place an “order” with your warehouse company.

You still make a profit (depending on your area/costs) and the customer gets their item, thinking it’s fresh from you.

It’s the Amazon model of e-commerce, sometimes called dropshipping. It makes it so absolutely anyone can have an online shop – even if you want to sell really big items like furniture or industrial products.

It’s a great way to make money on the side, like PieSync.

Technology in Business

We’ve come a long way from those machines that made a carbon copy of your credit card, that the vendor would process later.

Now we can pay with a swipe of a card or even the push of a button. Stay up to date on all things business by reading our blog!