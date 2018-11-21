Business Gifts with a Personal Touch Endure

(Photo above, courtesy of Newport Market)

Newport Avenue Market’s Hand-Curated Gift Baskets Have a Longtime Following

Smart business owners always strive to show clients their appreciation, especially around the holidays. Finding the right gift for a client — or colleague or boss — can be tricky, and stressful.

The goal is for the gift to be authentic, sincere and personal, and it will strike the right tone. Above all, gifts that deliver an experience will be long remembered (instead of a one-size-fits-all object that actually suits no one and will be tossed aside).

For those on your holiday gift list, whether it’s personal or professional, you’ll want to find a gift that fits your budget, is not over the top, but not underwhelming, either. Your gifts should show you paid more than money — you paid attention to details, which is paramount — in life and in business.

For decades, local business owners have looked to Newport Avenue Market for this, consulting with their employee-owner experts to curate items for gift baskets tailored specifically for the recipients.

“It really takes the pressure off for people who have a lot going on — we all do — it’s a very busy world and if we can alleviate stress, make gift-giving fun, and make you shine, we’ve done our job,” said Lauren G.R. Johnson, CEO of Newport Avenue Market. “We don’t need credit, we give you every ounce of credit and make you look like the hero.”

Personal Shopper and Gift Curator Service, Free!

Whether it’s one or two gift baskets or several dozen, staff guide you in find in what’s right and what fits your budget. Whether it’s gourmet items imported from around the world, fresh fruit, cheeses and locally made artisan breads, house-made cakes, cured meats, craft beer, wine, liquor — even Bend-themed puzzles, tea towels, cutting boards — virtually anything sold in the eclectic, boutique grocery can go in a gift basket.

“It’s very individual and every order is very specific,” Johnson said. “People tend to know what they want, and we are happy to make suggestions and fit their budget.”

Each basket is wrapped with cellophane and decorated with ribbon and three hand-tied bows made by store Executive Vice President Debbie Dory, Johnson’s mother, (a former florist and bow-tying professional).

Office Party-in-a Basket, Dinner-in-a Basket, Manly Steak-and-Cigars Basket

A snack-filled “party in a basket” that a group can tear into is always a hit, Johnson said. They include sliced meats and cheeses, chips, dip, salsa, hummus, a mix of cut vegetables, smoked salmon, specialty cookies, the market’s own OMG Brownie, beer and wine, cocktail napkins and plates.

Baskets can included sushi, or foods from the market’s deli, so the recipient doesn’t have to cook that night. A manly steak-themed gift basket is crammed with red wine, beer, steaks, seasoning, salad ingredients, garlic bread, grilling tongs, an apron and the deli’s “Killer Spuds” (baked potatoes in which the interior is scooped out, blended with bacon bits, broccoli and cheese, and stuffed back in the skin. Just heat and serve.) A dense chocolate cake and cigars from the market’s humidor top it all off.

“Our gift baskets are very much a signature item,” said Johnson. “We always get great feedback and have gotten a lot of repeat business for years.”

Gift baskets prices start at $75 and can be created by calling Newport Avenue Market at 541-382-3940