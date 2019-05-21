Business on the Go: How to be Successful

Whether you are just starting out or you have years of experience behind you, the ability to deal with your business when you’re on the go is vital. We offer you a few top tips for making the most of your self-employment while out and about.

Make the most of your cell phone

Your cell phone is essentially a PA in your pocket if you use it efficiently and effectively. There is a wealth of apps available to support you in whatever industry you work. Don’t be tempted to try out a new app for the first time while on the go. If you are with a client and you don’t know the app’s capabilities and limitations, you may end up looking less than professional. Take time to get to know everything it can and can’t do before leaving the house/office.

Make sure that you get the best contract deal for your budget taking into account the number of calls you’re likely to need to make and also the amount of data you will require. If you have been with a network provider for a few years, they may be able to offer you a deal; it’s always worth asking!

Be organized with your expenses

Ensure you always carry a small folder or wallet to keep paper copies of receipts in; this can also be handy for business cards. If you’re likely to lose track of the paper receipts (we are not all as organized as we think we are!), then try out an app where you can photograph the receipt and keep track of your expenses as you go.

Stay safe

It might seem overkill to some, but if you are visiting a new client or meeting in a less busy area, especially an unfamiliar one, make sure that you inform a colleague, friend or family member about your intended whereabouts and estimated return time.

Your digital safety is of utmost importance too. A VPN may help; it’s worth carrying out your own research to make an informed decision.

Avoid unnecessary spending

You may find yourself buying take out coffees throughout the day, lunch from a café and snacks from the local shops too. Even if you are able to claim some as business expenses, you are still doing yourself a disservice. Think ahead and be prepared when it comes to food and drink.

Be professional

It is vital that you organize yourself and resources in advance. Make sure you know who you are meeting, where and when. Print any relevant materials in advance (printers always know when you are rushed, so don’t rely on technology to be there in your hour of need!) and file them into your portable file/briefcase.

You should also aim to look the part. Choose professional-looking attire and ensure you have ironed it in advance. Make a bit of an effort with your hair too as the ‘just got out of bed’ look will not impress anyone.

Although it is easy to slip into ‘comfort mode’ when you meet a client in a casual coffee shop, try to avoid doing so. It may seem like two friends catching up at times, but it is still business at the end of the day.