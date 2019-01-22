Business Growth in an Online Commerce Oriented World

Many industries, due to the growth of the use of the internet to conduct business, are shifting their focus toward the online market. This has dramatically changed the face of commerce, enabling some businesses to operate completely in the virtual space and allowing others to supplement their offerings with an online store. These are a few of the key ways that this trend has affected business growth in a commerce-oriented world.

Unprecedented Resources for Launching a Business

Image via Flickr by MorseInteractive

A focus on online markets has been fantastic news for business owners — including those who are making their first attempt to run an enterprise. Never before have sole proprietorships been easier to manage, regardless of industry. This is true for several reasons:

Resources for starting a business: Whether you want to start as a sole proprietor or want to launch a business with a partner, all the information you need to get started is available online. For brick-and-mortar stores, you can find all the pertinent information related to things like local business laws and required licenses. For online shops, you can find everything from resource to build a website to tools that can help you manage things like inventory and shipping.

Whether you want to start as a sole proprietor or want to launch a business with a partner, all the information you need to get started is available online. For brick-and-mortar stores, you can find all the pertinent information related to things like local business laws and required licenses. For online shops, you can find everything from resource to build a website to tools that can help you manage things like inventory and shipping. Ways to reach your audience: Social media is a fantastic tool to interact directly with customers, and many entrepreneurs leverage content successfully on these platforms to enjoy totally free advertising.

Social media is a fantastic tool to interact directly with customers, and many entrepreneurs leverage content successfully on these platforms to enjoy totally free advertising. A business community: If you ever have a question about your business, you can find answers from peers online.

Availability of Virtual Entertainment

Since most people have a smartphone, customers have never enjoyed more entertainment options, both in terms of variety and availability. Online casinos for example, have made gaming more accessible than ever for people who love this activity. eCommerce has also led to the rise of new types of celebrities in the form of bloggers, streamers, and eSports stars.

Support for Every Industry

Every industry benefits from the internet, even if online commerce isn’t as direct as a business-to-customer exchange. For example, a business owner can sell any type of B2C product through shops like Etsy and eBay and spend very little on overhead. Online commerce also helps promote competition and helps with things like inventory management and logistics for B2B companies. This type of support for every industry on the planet has helped businesses thrive.

Developments That Will Drive Growth Even More

Online commerce has taken serious strides in recent years, but it’s only the beginning. Developments like virtual and augmented reality will totally modernize retail markets, and 3D printing could revolutionize everything from the way people buy products to how businesses manufacture them. These inventions have promising applications in areas like advertising, too, which could help businesses find new ways to fund their operations in the future.

Entrepreneurship in the modern world is an exciting prospect thanks to the resources you can find online. Not only has this made it easier than ever to start and sustain a company, but business owners can find success in essentially any industry they’re passionate about. Plus, with the proliferation of new technologies, like virtual and augmented reality, online commerce is gearing up for even more growth in the coming years.