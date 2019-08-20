How to Do Business With Overseas Customers

Advancements in technology have opened up amazing new opportunities to advertise to a global audience and expand your business to overseas customers. This offers a number of great benefits which includes new revenue potential, diversifying company markets, and having access to a much larger customer base.

Curious as to how you can do business with overseas customers? Here are the answers to your most pressing questions.

Join a global marketplace

Selling platforms like Amazon and eBay now make it possible to advertise your products worldwide and extend your online sales to international customers. According to Amazon, they have millions of loyal customers in over 180 countries. With an Amazon Global Selling account, you can review sales, orders, and customer messages from all around the globe in one single marketplace. You can then receive payment from international sales directly into your bank account in your local currency.

Joining a global marketplace is vital if you want to scale your business globally. You could also choose to sign up with an Amazon Marketplace seller . Using integrations such as those available with Sellercloud can see you manage your domestic and international accounts, all from the same platform. This service will help your business integrate to Amazon and maximize your presence and selling power, allowing your business to get the most out of this international marketplace. Whether you need to update pricing, check inventory updates, create inbound shipments, manage refunds or more, find it all on the same platform for efficient management.

Build local connections

It is important to try and build local connections in the countries you are planning on expanding your business to. This will help you find new distribution channels, speed up the supply chain, identify the competition, and understand employee expectations if you are considering hiring a local workforce. Networking events are one of the best ways to meet international customers and clients. Try to attend events like trade shows in the countries you are targeting. This will give you the opportunity to showcase your business and make valuable local connections.

TIP: Taking a business trip to your new location is also a great way to get a first-hand view of the business conditions in the country and get a better understanding of the local culture.

Establish trust with your customers

According to Veem, “Trust plays a significant part in international business. After all, chances are you’ll never meet your overseas customers, and you’ll still have to convince them to give you their business.”

Your brand image and reputation is vital when you are expanding your business internationally. Make sure your website is professional and easy to navigate. You should try and include feedback and reviews wherever possible, to showcase the positive experience that other customers have had with your company.

It is also important to provide your international customers with support throughout the purchasing process. This will give potential customers peace of mind knowing that they will be taken care of before, during, and after making a purchase.

Focus your marketing efforts

Advancements in technology have made it easy to reach a global audience. However, this also means that it’s more difficult to make your business stand out from the competition. One effective way to help differentiate your business is by tailoring your marketing efforts to the local audience in specific locations. Research your target audience and create specific marketing campaigns for them. For example, if you are selling affordable technology in America, then try targeting graduate or young professionals in urban areas.

