Business Reopening: Energy Trust of Oregon Offers Tips on Energy 

More businesses in Central Oregon are preparing to reopen now that many counties have the approval to enter Phase 2. Those businesses are facing another unprecedented situation — having to reconfigure layouts to meet social-distancing guidelines and make sure they have the supplies to keep employees and customers safe. Beyond that, they’ll also be restarting equipment, such as heating, cooling and ventilation systems, that has been sitting idle for months.

Energy Trust of Oregon has expertise to offer on how to restart, with safety, cost and comfort in mind. Here’s a look at some of the recommendations that could help Oregon business owners protect their equipment and customers and keep energy bills low. You can also see this content on Energy Trust’s blog here: blog.energytrust.org/run-better-review-back-to-business

Check for unwanted guests — if your energy system has been shut down, remove panels and take a look at mechanical equipment like fans, pumps and motors. Bird nests, bee hives and raccoon treasures have all been found in idle equipment and can clog airflow, which costs you money. It’s even more important as the CDC warns of ‘increased rodent activity’ due to the pandemic.

Consider your layout — If you’re not returning to full staffing yet and if social distancing allows, look at whether you can consolidate working spaces and limit the use of your heating and cooling system. HVAC is likely your largest energy expense. There’s no need to heat or cool a section of your business that you’re not using.

Stagger start up times — Rather than starting every piece of equipment at once, stagger the startup of your major equipment — one piece per 30 minutes is a good rule of thumb. Sequencing equipment startup reduces demand charges (where applicable).

Energy Trust could also offer tips on how to best manage heating and cooling settings and other checks to perform to make sure the system is as efficient and cost-effective as possible during what for many is an uncertain financial time. Energy Trust works with restaurants, shops, schools, universities, hospitals and municipalities on energy efficiency across the state.

energytrust.org