The Business of Youth Sports Comes to Bend

(Photo courtesy of Redline Athletics)

Redline Athletics Youth Training Centers Coming to Oregon/SW Washington

Local business developer purchases rights to sell Redline Athletics franchises in region

Local business developer Jeff Curran of Happy Valley was recently awarded the Oregon/SW Washington region for Redline Athletics, a chain of franchised youth athletic training centers that bring pro-level training to young athletes. Curran is responsible for developing ten locations in the Oregon/Southwest Washington area and already has plans to own and operate his first location, which will be opening in Clackamas, Oregon off McLoughlin Blvd. at 16735 SE Ken’s Court, in September of this year.

With successful business history and a passion for working with student athletes, Jeff knew Redline Athletics was a business opportunity he wanted to be a part of. “The youth athletics training market is very fragmented and underserved,” said Curran. “Redline Athletics provided me the opportunity to bring together talented sports training specialists in a high quality training environment that caters to the needs of young athletes.” Curran currently has nine remaining franchise opportunities available for Redline Athletics Youth Training Centers in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

RedLine Athletics specializes in athletic and fitness training for young athletes ages eight to 18. Their training centers feature a large high-intensity training area, batting cages, basketball/volleyball court, strength room and players lounge. All of their facilities feature state-of-the-art flooring from Ecore Athletic. RedLine Athletics also partners with Hammer Strength to provide high quality weight training equipment and with Fusionetics to give members personalized movement efficiency tests.

According to RedLine Athletics, the youth sports market is a growing $7 billion dollar a year business industry. RedLine Athletics franchise partners benefit from multiple revenue streams including memberships, private training, group fitness, team training, mobile training, gift memberships and merchandise. Franchise partners have support every step of the way, plus they have access to the RedLine Athletics library of proprietary training materials. “As Redline Athletics tells us, ‘You will be in business for yourself, but not by yourself,’” says Curran.

“The RedLine Athletics team is honored that Jeff is leading the way for our expansion in Oregon and Southwest Washington,” said Lyle Myers, President of RedLine Athletics Franchising. “Franchisees in this area will be in great hands having this experienced business leader, paired with the RedLine Athletics system, to support them,” says Myers.

If you would like to become a franchise partner in this new local business opportunity and you have a passion for youth athletics, contact Jeff at jcurran@redlineathletics.com. For more information, visit www.redlinefranchise.com.

RedLine Athletics

RedLine Athletics Youth Athletic Training Centers are sport-specific training centers developed to help young athletes become stronger, faster and more powerful. Trainers combine their passion and knowledge to mentor young athletes through custom designed, sport-specific training programs that will help them achieve their goals and maximize their potential. RedLine Athletics is the premiere youth athletic training center to complement club teams, town recreational leagues, and high school programs with customized workouts at a fraction of the cost of personal training.