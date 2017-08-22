The Businesses Driving Tourism in California

California is a powerhouse of the United States Economy. In fact, it’s GDP makes it the seventh biggest economy on Earth, and if Brexit has the predicted economic effect, it could soon find itself moving up in the rankings. The state’s tourism industry has sustained its year on year growth for the last eight years and by the end of 2016 had brought in some $126.3 billion, a 3% rise from last year’s results. In addition to bringing in more money overall, last year also saw the amount of money spent by visitors to Los Angeles County increased to an all-time high of $21.9, another noticeable increase over last years’ performance. California its capital city Los Angeles continue to draw in significant numbers of tourists every year who visit the state for a variety of reasons. Below is a quick guide to some of the key players in attracting tourists to California.

Hollywood

Of course, the lure of Hollywood features heavily in California’s tourism industry. Although Hollywood is part of the city of Los Angeles, it has developed an almost mystical image throughout the entire world as the center of the US film industry and, some might argue, the cultural powerhouse of the Western World. As well as its beautiful scenery and movie history, Hollywood also has several attractions which are consistent tourist draws. The Hollywood walk of fame immortalizes the biggest names in the history of cinema, with 2,500 stars currently having been awarded and more added each year. There is also the Universal site, which includes a theme park, a working film studio, and a guided tour. Shops and restaurants are scattered throughout making the Universal park a great attraction for all ages. Guided tours allow people to see what goes on behind the scenes at a major studio. Other Hollywood landmarks include the Hollywood sign, the Sunset Strip, Hollywood Boulevard, and The Hollywood Bowl.

Casinos

Los Angeles is home to a wide range of casinos and the gambling industry is proving to be one of the biggest drivers in boosting the Californian economy. Many of California’s casinos are operated by Native American tribes and located on or near Native American reservations. These casinos, such as the Sycuan Casino San Diego, have earned their reputation as a great place for tourists to visit; the money earned goes back into the local communities.

Marijuana

With recent legislative changes, California has decriminalized marijuana, thus more visitors are crossing state lines to sample this new delicacy. So far, the effects of legalization have all been beneficial for California and many analysts point to marijuana as one of the biggest draws to the state. It was recently reported that a marijuana production company was planning to buy a small abandoned town and convert it into a pot-friendly tourist resort.

The Californian economy is incredibly diverse, and as the most populous state in the United States, it is hardly surprising that it boasts such a strong economic performance. Tourism is accounting for an ever-growing portion of GDP, making California a fantastic place to set up a business.