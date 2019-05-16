Businesses & Individuals Learn How to be Friendly Drivers

(Bend Park & Recreation District employees learn about friendly driving at a lunch and learn session | Photo Courtesy of Commute Options)

When you are driving, do you wonder what those green “sharrows” painted on the road at intersections mean or do you wonder what you should do when you see a person trying to cross a street at an intersection without a painted crosswalk? And what exactly should you do when you see a person on a bike entering a roundabout? Thanks to the Oregon Friendly Driver Program, hundreds of people in central Oregon have learned exactly these things to help them become friendly drivers.

Being a friendly driver helps keep people driving, walking, and riding bikes safe on our roadways, bike lanes and sidewalks. When we all understand the same rules of the road, we can reduce crashes and conflicts and have a better experience while getting where we need to be. Offered by Commute Options and sponsored by ODOT, the Oregon Friendly Driver Program is a free 60-minute class aimed at educating drivers on the best and safest way to use our streets. Unlike a bicycle safety or pedestrian safety class, this class is designed specifically for drivers.

The class is geared towards people who drive for work, such as truck drivers, delivery drivers, bus drivers, contractors, and other employees that spend a lot of time on the roads. The class focuses on the rights and responsibilities of all road users, how to avoid common crashes that could involve people biking or walking, and how to drive through road features that are specific to bicycling and walking.

Employees from Bend-La Pine School District transportation department, COCC, and Bend Park & Recreation District have completed the Oregon Friendly Driver class. Other groups have participated in the class, such as Driver’s Education classes and a community class made up of Bend residents. To date, 400 people have become friendly drivers in Central Oregon.

Oregon Friendly Driver instructor Kate Armstrong says that the classes have had a great response in the community. “One of my favorite groups to teach was the Bend La Pine School District bus drivers. They were fun and had a great sense of humor, which I’m sure comes in handy in their jobs. Because they are on the road a lot, they see a lot. Not only do they care about being friendly drivers, they also want to educate other drivers about what to do, or not do, when they are driving near or behind a school bus,” she says.

“Taking the Oregon Friendly Driver class is an opportunity to serve your community, and help create safer roadways for all users,” adds Armstrong.

This program is available to any groups and more information can be found at the Oregon Friendly Driver website at oregonfriendlydriver.org. If you are interested in scheduling a class, contact Kim Curley at Commute Options: kim@commuteoptions.org or 541-408-611

Commute Options promotes choices that reduce the impacts of driving alone. For more information, contact Executive Director Jeff Monson at 541-330-2647 or visit commuteoptions.or

Katy Bryce is a freelance writer in Bend. katybryce.com