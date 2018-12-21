How buying insurance online can cost you less?

Many people are not aware of the various benefits of buying insurance through online mode. They still visit the office of the insurance company and wait for long hours to process the application. On top of that, buying directly from the insurance office will mean that you will not be able to compare the policy with other options in the market. In this situation, you may end up paying more for the policy as some other competitor in the market may be offering the same features at lesser rates. For this reason, you should always use the online resources properly and get the best insurance policy at nominal rates.

When you choose to buy insurance online, there is no need to visit the office of the service provider which saves lot of time spent during the process. In the same manner, you can even get to know about multiple options through the online portals of insurance aggregators and this will be very useful when you have to compare the features of different plans. After you have decided to buy the insurance policy from a particular company, you can go ahead and buy it directly from the official portal of the service provider. Most reputed companies offer this facility and you can easily complete the transaction in quick time. You can even choose United India Insurance renewal option if you are having a policy with the company and this online renewal will save you lots of time in the long run.

Buying offline Vs Buying online

There are many reasons why offline insurance can cost you more than the online options and you can get to know about some of them in this article.

Problems for Insurance Companies

To begin with, you need to understand that offering online insurance requires very less manpower as most of the transaction is automated and consumers can perform most of the tasks themselves. This saves lot of resources for the insurance company.

On the other hand, when it comes to offline services offered by any insurance company, they need to have a physical office in the first place. It is not enough if they are located in one place as they need to spread out to different locations across the city to provide optimum service to the consumers.

In the same fashion, they need to have a good presence all over the country and many insurance companies have hundreds of such branches throughout the country. This costs them lot of money and they have to maintain the office and pay for the salaries of all the employees.

When customers visit the offices, they need executives to explain the policies in a detailed manner and they have to process the application manually and collect the payment for the insurance policy. When the payment is collected at the insurance office, the company executives have to deposit the money in the bank account of the company and clear the transaction.

You need to understand that manpower is required at every stage in this manner and all this adds to the cost of providing insurance to the consumers. For this reason, the companies may charge slightly higher rates for the insurance policy when you visit their branch office when compared to the online offers provided by the company.

This problem happens even during the renewal process and when you want United India Insurance renewal services, you need to visit the office of the service provider to complete the process. This means that the company has to have a branch in your city for this purpose.

Problems for consumers

Getting insurance through the offline mode is also a problem for consumers as you need to visit the office of the service provider. If you are lucky to find an office in your neighborhood, you can get in touch with them during the business hours and get to know the details about the policy.

Remember that you have to visit multiple offices in this manner before you can get to know the features of different plans trending in the market. If the branch office is not in your locality, you have to find them and visit whenever possible to know about the features of different plans.

This can take away lot of time and you need to calculate the expense of transport and the time you spend on such activities. Also note that these offices are open only during the regular business hours and you have to manage your time according to this if you are a working professional. Many people find it difficult to manage such things during office hours and they are facing lot of problems in this regard. In this way, when you need United India Insurance renewal services, you have to visit the office of the service provider to renew your policy.

Even after all these hurdles, if you manage to get across few companies and collect all the details, you will have to spare some more time to complete the task and visit the office to manually fill the form. The company may ask for supporting documents for your address and identify proof and you have to provide a photocopy of such documents.

After this, comes the final step and you have to make the payment and you need to present a cheque or demand draft to pay for the insurance policy. The same steps need to be followed even during renewal of the policy.

How buying online can save you money?

The biggest benefit of buying online insurance is that you get to save time as everything can be completed in quick time.

The next big advantage is that it removes the geographical restrictions with regards to buying insurance and you can buy it from any location without any hassles.

This is very useful when you do not have access to the insurance company office in your locality or in your city. You can just use the online portal of the insurance aggregators and complete the transaction in a short duration of time.

When you want United India Insurance online renewal services, you can also visit the official portal of the service provider and renew the policy within minutes. The payment for the policy can be made online and you will get receipt for the online transaction.

As the insurance companies get to save lot of manpower by offering online services, they offer some discount for such policies. In this way, you get to save lots of money spent on insurance policy.

Is it possible to renew insurance online?

You will be glad to know that you can even choose the online mode for renewing your existing policy. Say for example when you want United India Insurance online renewal services, you can visit the official portal of the service provider or go through the insurance aggregator portal to complete the process.

Once you input the details about your existing policy, the insurance premium calculator will provide the required information about the premium for the policy renewal.

You can make the online payment for this policy through your bank account or even use your credit card and complete the transaction in no time. The best part about using such online services for policy renewals is that you can complete the process from any location.

This is extremely beneficial when you are out of town during the policy renewal time and you need not wait till you come to your hometown to renew the policy. You can renew the policy from any place and at any time without any hassles.

Tips to save money while buying insurance online

If you are buying insurance for the first time through online source, you need to be aware of few aspects that will help you to get the best deal in the market.

Always make it a point to get quotes from different sources as there may be some changes in the rates offered through different portals.

In the same manner, you should also compare the plans and choose the appropriate option that provides the best coverage for your insurance needs.

Make sure to choose the tenure of the policy properly and provide correct details about your personal information. This will help you to avoid problems later and you will not face any hurdles when making claims.

If you are choosing a life insurance plan in this manner, make sure to provide the correct details about the nominee as this will help the insurance company to pay compensation in the event of any mishap in future.

Always buy insurance through IRDAI authorized portals and this will help you to avoid any sort of problem at a later stage.

When it comes to United India Insurance online renewal services, you can easily use the official portal of the company or choose the services of online brokers to get the best deal.

In this manner, you will benefit a lot by buying online insurance and you can save money through the discount offered by online brokers. The insurance companies promote such services as it reduces their burden by a huge margin and they can get to serve customers even without having branches all over the country. For this reason, they pass on some benefits in the form of discounts to the customers who are using online services. You can take advantage of such opportunity and get the insurance policy at lesser rates when compared to the offline deals.