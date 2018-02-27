Calling All Businesses!

Join the Redmond Chamber of Commerce and Title Sponsor, U.S. Bank, for the 20th Annual Central Oregon Business Expo and Job Fair, featuring the mayor’s State of the City address, as well as a Central Oregon’s only cross industry Job Fair! This year we are expanding the workshops and providing opportunities to learn firsthand of exciting new events happening right here in Redmond and Central Oregon. You will want to make sure your business is positioned to share your story as well as be ready to take full advantage of growth, changes and business opportunities right here in our community.

The U.S. Bank Central Oregon Business Expo will take place Wednesday, April 20 at the Deschutes Fair and Expo Center from 1-5:30pm, in the Middle Sister conference center.

The U.S. Bank Central Oregon Business Expo and Job Fair is Central Oregon’s premier business networking event of the year. This event is the perfect venue to showcase your company’s products and/or services as well as connect directly with the business community. Applications for booth spaces are currently being accepted and are available online at www.cobusinessexpo.com.

Booth Space fees are $275 for Chamber Members (members of any Central Oregon Chamber qualifies) and $325 for non-members. Premium corner booths are available for an additional fee.