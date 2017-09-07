Calling All Local Photographers

Through November 27, the Redmond Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the second annual #visitRDM Photo Contest! They’re looking for the best, prettiest, coolest photos of the Redmond area. 10 winners will be selected and awarded a myriad of prizes, including 3 Hydroflask Bottles with RDM Bumper Stickers!

Purpose: To find stunning imagery of our beautiful area and feature local photographers in the Official Redmond Visitors and Business Guide!

Rules: Enter as many photos as you want. Simply follow the entry steps below. The Redmond Chamber will choose the winners, which will be announced December 1. The contest will run from September 1-November 27. If you are selected as a winner, we will private message you to let you know and ask for a high resolution version of your image. We will then organize a group photo, where you can pick up your prize! Participants agree to allow the Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB to reproduce, replicate, and use your image in all promotional materials.

How to enter:

To enter, use the hashtag #visitRDM and tag the Redmond Chamber of Commerce in your images on Facebook and Instagram! After you tag us, like our Instagram account and Facebook page! (Instagram username: @visitRDM, Facebook username: Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB) We will look at images posted between September 1 and November 27.

Prizes:

1st, 2nd, 3rd places: 32 oz. Hydroflask with RDM sticker on bottle, photo in Visitor’s Guide, Picture featured on VisitRDM instagram and Facebook

4th through 10th place: RDM sticker, photo in Visitor’s Guide, Picture featured on VisitRDM instagram and Facebook