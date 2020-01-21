Can I Sue if My Child Suffered Injuries in a Lakeland Car Accident?

Seeing your child get hurt is difficult no matter what the situation may be. When you know someone else is responsible for causing your child’s injuries, however, it can be devastating. Lakeland car accidents happen frequently, and unfortunately, even when children are in the backseat of a car, they can get injured in collisions.

Because children can’t fight for themselves, it’s essential for parents to seek justice on behalf of their children. You can file a lawsuit against the liable party in your child’s accident and obtain the settlement your child deserves for any damages they suffered. A car accident lawyer in Lakeland can support you through the legal process and make you feel more confident moving forward with your case.

Why Car Accidents Occur in Lakeland

Car accidents in Lakeland can occur unexpectedly at any time of the day or night. If a driver is speeding or distracted while driving, they may T-Bone your car and injure your child in the back seat. A driver may also drive under the influence and run through a red light, which can result in an accident. Even when drivers aren’t driving negligently, car accidents can happen and children can get injured.

If your car malfunctions, you may lose control of the wheel and swerve into the ditch. A roadway hazard can also cause a car accident, and it’s important to hold the liable parties accountable if you or your child gets injured.

Injuries Children Can Suffer in Lakeland Car Accidents

Children may experience injuries more easily than adults do in Lakeland car accidents because their bodies are smaller, weaker, and less developed. Bone fractures, traumatic brain injuries, and spinal damage can all result from car accidents if a child’s body is thrown from the car, crushed from the impact of a collision, or jolted from the force of a collision.

Bone fractures may heal over time but can occasionally require surgery for more severe fractures. Traumatic brain injuries can present unique and undesirable symptoms, especially for children when the brain isn’t fully developed. Spinal damage can affect a child’s motor and sensory function, and these functions are essential for a child’s growth.

The medical expenses associated with treating car accident injuries can be astronomical. If you want to avoid financial stress and give your child the best chance of a full recovery, you must get a full settlement that covers the losses your family has experienced.

Getting the Most Out of Your Child’s Lakeland Car Accident Claim

You can recover compensation for more than just medical expenses in your child’s Lakeland car accident claim.

Economic damages can include medical expenses, future medical expenses, property damage, and lost wages from time you’ve taken away from work to care for your child. You can also recover compensation for non-economic damages, such as pain and suffering, emotional distress, and scarring and disfigurement.

Taking legal action can seem scary at first but your child’s wellbeing and future are important. Seeking justice and closure for what’s happened will help your family move on and make the healing process easier.