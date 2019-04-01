What More Can You Learn at a Business Event?

Secret Lessons to Be Learned at a Business Event

Business events – conferences, congresses, exhibitions and trade shows – are all in their right rich resources for information related to your specific industry and line of work. However, that’s only a surface level consideration of what they are. Dig a little deeper and you’ll find that attending a business event is a crash course on skills and abilities that are mandatory for business owners and managers to have during the event as well as outside the event. That’s the subject we explore today and we’re starting with the most obvious lesson:

Learning to Plan a Business Trip to an Event Is Like Running a Business in Miniature

To execute a seamless, well-planned business trip, you ought to keep track of a lot of pieces while in motion and make significant decisions that cost you money. The goal is to maximize benefits against minimizing costs – what a manager does when mounting a new campaign or developing a new product. You have to contend with accommodation, air fare, exhibition booth construction, promotional materials and logistics on site. Your first instinct might be to tackle every single task on your own. Smart managers know how to delegate – whether it’s to professional accommodation services available to secure hotel rooms or trade show calendars that keep track of events.

Given that the scale is much smaller and the pace much tighter, you are tested on thinking under pressure (in most cases planning a business trip happens concurrently with running the day-to-day office activities) and honing your business instincts.

You Understand Your Brand and How to Sell It Better

Every business owner or manager thinks they understand what their company stands for and why it’s valuable to customers. However, that mental image is soon juxtaposed against the reality of talking to potential investors and buyers in real time. If you’re adaptable, you’ll take notice of how influencers, clients and decision makers react to your brand and its products. What are the features and strengths that excite them? They may not be what you automatically assume, and that’s data you don’t receive anywhere else. Face-to-face communication at exhibitions and trade shows helps adapt your sales pitch in front of the right audience and practice your delivery. There’s no price on first-hand training like this.

Communication Does Not Equal Pitching Your Company at Every Instance

Yes, everyone at the trade fair is there to conduct business. However, it’s impersonal to talk about business and only business. Live events are intense schools for effective communication, if you’re patient and observant enough. One of the most valuable lessons to pick up fast is to actively listen and engage with what the person opposite you in a conversation is saying. Not only will you win them over by making them feel heard (and there’s no other rush like it), but you also gain material that you can bring out later in your follow-up email. If a person shares an anecdote, gives advice or shares an interest with you, remember (or better take down notes) and use as callback in future communication after the event has passed. Not only do you stand out for already having a personal connection with a potential buyer, but you also make a good impression as a person. We cannot emphasize enough how important it is to show humanity during your interactions at a trade show.

Finding the Right Words in Every Situation

Also on the subject of communication, we want to stress that becoming an effective communicator relies on brevity, concise language and precise language. Let’s break these three elements down:

Brevity – do not go beyond a short two-three sentences about what you do and what your company is. Detailed explanations in the context of a conversation pass off as lectures and you lose attention quickly.

Concise language – Your initial statement should hold the essence of your work. That is the hook. There's always time for details later. Concise language is always clear, so there's less chance that you'd be misunderstood or not understood at all.

– Your initial statement should hold the essence of your work. That is the hook. There’s always time for details later. Concise language is always clear, so there’s less chance that you’d be misunderstood or not understood at all. Precise language – This ties back with being understood. Because you’re deep in the field you’re in, you might be accustomed to industry terminology that might fly over the heads of the people whose business you desire. If you chance upon someone who’s well versed in your jargon, then fine. If not, you need to learn how to convey information so that you are understood.

With enough practice, you’ll be able to adapt to any social situation based on the audience and that is a skill that will benefit your business in the long run.

Business events are much more than what you can do for your brand directly through direct orders or learning about the latest industry trends. It’s about learning how to navigate a dynamic, social environment to foster powerful connections and bettering yourself as a communicator.

