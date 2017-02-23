Can Portland Meadows Join the Racecourse Elite?

(Photo above: “Portland Meadows” (CC BY 2.0) by swong95765)

With a legacy stretching back to 1945, Portland Meadows is one of the best known venues for horse racing in the US. Famed as the first thoroughbred track in the country to offer night-time racing and also the renowned Portland Mile race, the Oregon venue has played host to many a thrilling meet across the decades.

But where does it stand on a global scale and what could owners the Stronach Group consider if they’re looking to take it to the next level?

History and heritage

While Portland Meadows has its own impressive heritage, racecourses in the UK take history to a whole new level. For example, the annual festival held at Cheltenham racecourse in March has roots going all the way back to 1815 and, as this infographic shows, it continues to be one of the biggest weeks in the racing calendar with millions in prize money.

Furthermore, the Grand National race held at Aintree racecourse is arguably the best known race in the UK and was first run in 1839. A handicap steeplechase, it will be held on April 8th this year and while it remains early days it is likely that Grand National Day racing odds will have Vieux Lion Rouge among the favourites, if UK experts are to be believed.

There are so many other famous old names of horse racing in the UK that it is hard to only make reference to two, particularly when some would make a strong argument for Royal Ascot and Newmarket to get a mention.

Back in the US, Churchill Downs in Louisville of course has a significant level of heritage due to it being the home of the Kentucky Derby, which was first run in 1875. However it is worth noting that the racecourse was only formally incorporated in 1937, so Portland Meadows technically is not that much younger.

Look to the future

However, while the racecourse may not have the past to rival some of the grandest names in horse racing, what about looking to the future? For example, could redevelopment and renovation be what it required to take the racecourse to the next level?

It could do a lot worse than look to the structural wonders of Dubai for inspiration. Built in 2010, the Meydan Racecourse is home to the Dubai World Cup and is a hugely spectacular sight.

The racecourse’s grandstand is thought to be the biggest single structure in the world and facilities such as a five-star hotel, golf course and gallery are included in the development, which is thought to have cost in the region of $1.25 billion.

It is an exciting example of how horse racing can look in the 21st century and, while it is hard to imagine the same level of investment at many other racecourses, it may well point the way towards how Portland Meadows and other venues could either redesign or accommodate new elements to attract visitors.

Food for thought

Of course, Portland Meadows continues to draw in thousands of people every year, so perhaps wholescale reinvention may well be a step too far. However, it will be interesting to see what plans the racecourse’s owners do have up their sleeves when it comes to pushing the site forward and further developing the experience it offers to horse racing fans.