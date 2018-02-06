(Photo above: (L-R) Krista Eastes, Greg Jacobs, Rich Hadley & Simon Lowes | Photo Courtesy of Century 21 Lifestyles Realty)

A New Dimension in Brokerage Services

Commercial Specialist Group Features Affiliate CPA & Legal Support

Capstone Commercial Real Estate — a new commercial real estate group featuring a team of brokers with a wealth of experience in the Central Oregon market, has been launched under the CENTURY 21 umbrella.

CENTURY 21 Lifestyles Realty owner Rich Hadley said part of the inspiration for assembling the commercial team, which also includes brokers Krista Eastes, Greg Jacobs and Simon Lowes, was to address the ever more sophisticated needs of today’s marketplace.

A press release on the new venture said Capstone Commercial aims to bring a unified team approach to real estate decisions, “with a single-minded focus to fulfill client goals and offer a multi-faceted perspective incorporating a diverse mix of skills and analytical tools”.

Hadley added, “Another thing we are able to bring to the table is access to professional financial and legal expertise through affiliates, including Capstone CPAs, which adds additional layers to exploring potential opportunities.

“We offer a full range of commercial real estate services, including owner/investor as well as landlord/tenant representation, and look at all aspects of sale and lease scenarios, boosted by the national and international network resources of CENTURY 21.

“Capstone Commercial has a group of brokers with extensive real estate transactional experience accumulated over a combined 80-plus years in the industry, and uses research, technology and in-depth market knowledge to address assignment objectives and identify strategic investment solutions.”

Hadley highlighted clear communication and innovative recommendations produced through creative consideration of detailed criteria as hallmarks of the Capstone philosophy, adding: “We look forward to working with clients to harness combined strengths and collaboration in establishing mutually beneficial long term relationships.”

capstonecommercialrealestate.com