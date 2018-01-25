Capstone Partnership

Capstone Certified Public Accountants, LLC is pleased to announce a new partnership with Cale Pearson, President of Elite Management Training LLC. Cale has over 15 years of executive management experience. Most recently, Cale was integral in assisting a company grow three-fold as well as work through the growing pains associated with such growth. Capstone brought Cale in-house because of a need for more support to both Capstone’s clients and employees after their most recent acquisitions.

Cale has been a client for several years and most recently, is working with Lance to develop his leadership team through Crestcom’s Bullet Proof Manager training. Through the leadership training, Lance determined, “Cale has a wealth of business savy, consulting and training experience. I believe our clients should relish the opportunity to be better business leaders and expand services for our clients.”

With locations in Sisters, Bend and Redmond, Capstone is the only three city CPA firm in the Central Oregon region, and has a team of over 20 professionals including 5 CPAs to service their dedicated client bases. The rationale behind this partnership is for us to continue to bring a wealth of new expertise to the firm by aiding clients with both their financial and business management needs.

Through Cale’s assistance, Capstone will be expanding services offered to their clients to include the following:

⦁ Strategic Planning

⦁ Succession Planning

⦁ Financial Management

⦁ Business Valuation

⦁ Mergers &Acquisitions

⦁ Project Management

⦁ Interim CFO

⦁ Leadership & Management Development

For more information or questions please contact:

Lance Brant

lance@capstonecpas.com

(541) 382-5099

Cale Pearson

cale@capstonecpas.com

(541) 382-5099