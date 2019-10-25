Car insurance? Every utterance is calculated

You want to book a rental car for your US journey, but you are under 25? No problem. Although in the US, the minimum car rental age for the driver of a rental car is 25 years, there are also rental cars for young drivers aged 21 to 24 years. The fee for the reduction of the minimum age, for the so-called Underage package, is paid directly to the local vehicle fleet provider. With these additional costs for drivers under the age of 25 in the US, you borrow a rental car unbureaucratically and set out on a discovery tour in the land of opportunity.

Low premiums first

Let’s say you want to book a rental car. Young drivers and maybe even those under 20, you’ll catch it! We have good news for you: For rentals in the state of New York or even in the state of Michigan, it is possible to receive the rental car in the US under the age of 20 for a fee for certain vehicle classes. You only need a valid driver’s license, as is the case when booking a rental car for the USA, and we also recommend that you bring along an international driver’s license. If you are interested, please contact this page. In this article , you will find more information about youth insurance.

If you have booked a rental car for young drivers under 25 for your USA trip, you also benefit from comprehensive insurance coverage. So in case of a fall, you are ideally protected and need not worry anymore, although normally the minimum age for hire cars in the US is 25. And so retirees, if they were traveling without an accident, initially also pay contributions that younger drivers can only dream. But that changes rapidly with age. The age of vehicle owners increases in five-year steps from 60 to 80 years. All seniors drive a VW Golf VI with fully comprehensive insurance. Due to the variety of different tariff options, the comparison may not be representative, but it does show the rough direction of how the costs develop in old age (please consider checking www.cheapautoinsurance.com for starters).

From 70 on…

Interesting is the development between the ages. The 65-year-olds pay only a few percent more compared to the five-year younger drivers. The insurers are getting on with the over 70-year-old drivers. A provider whose contribution to the 70-year-old is 12 percent above the tariff for the 60-year-old driver, already demands the 75-year-old 29 percent more contribution.

The 80-year-old pays 53 percent more at this provider compared to a twenty-year younger driver. But there are exceptions. For an insurer, the premiums for the 80-year-olds will no longer increase compared to the 75-year-old drivers.

Conclusion

Whether pulsating metropolises such as Los Angeles and San Francisco or fabulous natural sites such as the Grand Canyon – if you travel by car to the USA, highlights await you without end – unless you play off the cushions!