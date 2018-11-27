CASA of Central Oregon has $10,000 Giving Tuesday Challenge

CASA of Central Oregon has a Giving Tuesday challenge for our community – meet a $10,000 match and give 30 children in foster care a court appointed special advocate, or “CASA.”

Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving that celebrates philanthropy and generosity. Following Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this year’s Giving Tuesday will take place today, November 27.

“This year alone, over 500 Central Oregon children will spend time in the foster care system,” said Jenna App, Executive Director of CASA of Central Oregon. “Life in foster care can be chaotic. Every child deserves the support of a caring, consistent adult with the training to help them heal and thrive.

“When a child has a CASA advocate, they are likely to spend less time in foster care, do better in school, and to receive the services they need to heal from abuse and neglect,” said App. “Often a CASA is the one consistent adult presence in a child’s life while they are in foster care.”

This year, CASA of Central Oregon wants to raise enough money for Giving Tuesday to give 30 children in foster care a CASA advocate. There is a $10,000 match given by generous community members, so every dollar donated for Giving Tuesday will be doubled.

To participate in Giving Tuesday, you can visit www.CasaofCentralOregon.org/GivingTuesday to donate.

CASA of Central Oregon is a nonprofit organization that recruits, trains and supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the court system and the community. CASA volunteers participate in a 10-week training class and complete a background check work to ensure that every foster child in Central Oregon can transition into a safe and permanent home.