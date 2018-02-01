Cascade Angels Fund Invites Early Stage Companies to Apply for Funding

Entrepreneurs seeking investment capital have an opportunity to present their early stage businesses to Cascade Angels. Cascade Angels Fund V, LLC (“Cascade Angels Fund V” or the “Fund”) has opened up its first application period, which runs from February 1-March 5, 2018. Entrepreneurs interested in applying can do so via Gust.

The Fund anticipates investing in 5-8 companies in 2018. Typical investments are made in early stage companies from any industry and investments are anticipated to range from $150,000 to $250,000 per company.

Cascade Angels Fund is now in its fifth year. The Fund’s mission is to create regional opportunities for investors and businesses to drive economic growth and fuel prosperity. The Fund is managed by 44North Ventures, under the leadership of Julie Harrelson and Robert Pease. Harrelson, an entrepreneur, investor and leader in Oregon’s startup community, was named “Woman of the Year” by the Bend Chamber in 2017. Pease has over 20 years of experience as an investor, founder, operational executive, and consultant. He previously served as a Community Advisor to the Fund, assisting with deal sourcing, due diligence and fund operations.

“Cascade Angels has invested nearly $3M in 17 companies and we’re excited to partner with more great entrepreneurs” said Julie Harrelson, Managing Partner of 44North Ventures, Fund Manager for Cascade Angels. “We leverage our collaborative investment process to attract the best possible companies and to help those companies grow.”

Cascade Angels is sponsored by Frihet Group, Jones & Roth, Karnopp Petersen LLP, and US Bank.

About Cascade Angels Fund

Founded in 2013, Cascade Angels is a professionally managed, investor driven collaborative venture fund that creates opportunities for investors and businesses with connections to Oregon to drive economic growth and fuel prosperity. The Fund’s investors include prominent business leaders, exited entrepreneurs and institutional investors who are committed to contributing to a sustainable economy and building Oregon’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Since 2014, Cascade Angels Funds have invested nearly $3M in 17 early stage companies that cumulatively employ over 175 people. For more information, visit www.CascadeAngels.com, Gust.com or www.twitter.com/CascadeAngels.

*Membership in any Cascade Angels Fund is by referral and invitation only. Angel and venture investments involve a high degree of risk. Participation in any Cascade Angels Fund is limited to “accredited investors,” as defined by the general rules and regulations of the Securities Act of 1933 of the Securities and Exchange Commission AND to investors who have such knowledge and experience in financial and business matters that they are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of prospective investments.

This release is not an offer to sell or solicit investment in Cascade Angels Fund V, LLC or any other Cascade Angels Fund, any portfolio companies, or any applying companies. None of the Cascade Angels Funds operate as a broker-dealer or investment adviser and none of them are registered as such with any federal or state securities regulator.