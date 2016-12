Cascade Business News 2016 Commercial Construction Highlights

(Pictured above: The $15 Million Jefferson County Courthouse construction by Skanska)

OSU-Cascades Tykeson Hall, Redmond Airport, Jefferson County Courthouse, Mt. Bachelor Assisted Living & Memory Care, Riverhouse on the Deschutes and Facebook top the commercial projects list totally nearly $500 million in construction costs.

Top Projects List 2016



The Atrium at the Old Mill

Contractor: D. E. Rink Construction Inc.

Project Cost: $4 million

Architect: Dave Waldron

Bellevue Crossing Apartments

Contractor: CS Construction, LLC

Project Cost: $15.8 million

Architect: BLRB Architects

Bend LaPine Schools 15th Street Field

Contractor: CS Construction

Project Cost: $1.1 million

Architect: Steele Associates Architects

Bigfoot Beverages

Contractor: CS Construction

Project Cost: $3.0 million

Architect: Neal Huston & Associates Architects

Cascade Lakes Welcome Center

Contractor: CS Construction

Project Cost: $1.7 million

Architect: BBT Architects, Inc.

COPA Center For Pediatric Excellence

Contractor: SunWest Builders

Project Cost: $1 million

Architect: Steele Associates Architects

Crook County Middle School

Contractor: CS Construction, LLC

Project Cost: $2.8 million

Architect: BLRB Architects

Crooked River Elementary School

Contractor: Keeton King Construction

Project Cost: $3.23 million

Architect: BLRB Architects

Culver Elementary

Contractor: CS Construction

Project Cost: $3.5 million

Architect: BBT Architects

Debron Lane Apartments

Contractor: Mission Building and Renovation LLC

Project Cost: $1 million

Architect: Pinnacle Architecture

Deschutes Brewery Warehouse Expansion

Contractor: R&H Construction

Project Cost: $6.5 Million

Architect: Blaise Cacciola Architect, LLC

Facebook

Contractor: Fortis Construction

Project Cost: $250 million

FedEx Bend

Contractor: Ordell Construction

Cost: $5.9 million

Architect: Steele Associates Architects

Hydro Flask

Contractor: SunWest Builders

Cost: $1 million+

Architect: Steele Associates Architects

Immersion Brewing

Contractor: SunWest Builders

Project Cost: $1.01 million

Architect: Stemach Design & Architecture

IronHorse Lodge Prineville

Contractor: SunWest Builders

Project Cost: $5.5 million

Architect: BLRB Architects

Janis Building

Contractor: R&H Construction

Project Cost: $3.4 million

Architect: Blaise Cacciola Architect LLC

Jefferson County Courthouse

Contractor: Skanska

Project Cost: $15 million

Architect: DLR Group / HSR Master Planning and Architecture

Juniper Elementary School Remodel

Contractor: Kirby Nagelhout Construction

Cost: $1.137 million

Architect: Steele Associates Architects

Kendall Volkswagen of Bend

Contractor: SunWest Builders

Project Cost: $3 million permitted

Architect: DKA Architecture & Design, P.C.

LaPine Middle School Remodel

Contractor: Kirby Nagelhout Construction

Cost: $808,373

Architect: Steele Associates Architects

Market of Choice

Contractor: R&H Construction Co.

Project Cost: $5 Million

Architect: TBG Architects and Planners

Mt. Bachelor Assisted Living & Memory Care

Contractor: SunWest Builders

Project Cost: $11.7 million

Architect: Steele Associates Architects LLC

Newport Terrace Apartments

Contractor: Union Corner Construction

Project Costs: $2.3 million

Architecture Team: Ascent Architecture & Interiors

Nosler Inc.

Contractor: Kirby Nagelhout Construction Co.

Project Cost: $2.5 million

Architect: CIDA, Inc.

Paulina School

Contractor: Griffin Construction

Project Cost: $1.2 million

Architect: BLRB Architects,

Pilot Butte Middle School Remodel

Contractor: Kirby Nagelhout Construction

Cost: $1.97 million

Architect: Steele Associates Architects

Redmond Municipal Airport – City of Redmond

Contractor:

Phase I: High Desert Aggregate & Paving

Phase II: Knife River Corporation – Northwest

Project Cost: $18 million

Civil Engineer: Century West Engineering

Redmond Proficiency Academy

Contractor: Griffin Construction LLC

Project Cost: $4.25 million

Architect: BBT Architects

Riverhouse on the Deschutes

Contractor: Plante Hotel Renovation, Inc.

Project Cost: $10.5 million

Architect: Neal Huston & Associates, Architects

Shevlin Health & Wellness #6 (Pacific Northwest Audiology)

Contractor: SunWest Builders

Project Cost: $1.03 million

Architect: Blaise Cacciola Architect, LLC

Shevlin Health & Wellness #7 (The Center)

Contractor: SunWest Builders

Project Cost: $1.7 million

Architect: Blaise Cacciola Architect

Taylor Thomas Professional Center/St. Charles South Clinic

Contractor: SunWest Builders

Project Cost: $4.8 Million

Architect: Clark Kjos Architects

Tetherow

Contractor: SunWest Builders

Project Cost: $2.7 million

Architect: DKA Architects

Tykeson Hall

Contractor: Fortis Construction

Project Cost: $24.6 million

Architect: Bora Architects

USFS Crescent District Office

Contractor: CS Construction

Project Cost: $5 million

Architect: Steele Associates Architects

Worthy Brewing Company Addition

Contractor: SunWest Builders

Project Cost: $3.2 million

Architect: Ascent Architecture & Interiors