Cascade Cannabis Association Presents Second Annual Highly Enlightened Discussions, Focusing on Innovation & Genetics in the Industry

Cascade Cannabis Association will present the second annual Highly Enlightened Discussions, featuring several local experts who will speak about genetics and innovations in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry. The event, sponsored by Juniper Analytics, LLC, will take place from 5-8:30pm on November 5 in the Father Luke Room at McMenamin’s Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond Street in downtown Bend.

The event will include panel discussion and speakers, including Larry Brown, an Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC) inspector, Ellen Parkin and Ben Armstrong of Juniper Analytics, Stuart Higgins of Highland Provisions, Jeff Breit of Cascade Pure and Stephanie Hicks of Bennu Law. There will be updates about OLCC and what is new in testing, followed by a keynote panel that will discuss where cannabis genetics are headed as the industry continues to become more mainstream.

Lindsey Pate, board president of Cascade Cannabis Association, said, “We keep hearing from members of our community that of all of our efforts, our educational and networking events, are the most valuable to them. We appreciate the support of our sponsors who are making this much-needed event possible.”

Tickets cost $10 (Cascade Cannabis Association members are admitted free) and are available via Eventbrite. Entry includes food, one drink ticket, one raffle ticket and lots of opportunity to network with members of the local cannabis industry. There will also be a Party Prize Pack for the company that has the largest number of employees in attendance.

