Cascade Cycling Classic Moves to Early June under New Management

Bowen Sports Performance and Visit Bend team up to continue North America’s longest-running stage race

After 38 years as one of Bend’s best-known sporting events, the Cascade Cycling Classic will celebrate its 39th year with a new date and a brand new management team.

Bart Bowen of Bowen Sports Performance and the staff at Visit Bend have teamed up to take the reins of North America’s longest-running stage race. The cycling race was previously operated by Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation.

“MBSEF has been proud to operate the Cascade Cycling Classic for the past 14 years, attracting some of the top men’s and women’s racers from around the world,” explained Molly Cogswell-Kelley. “We’re thrilled to see the tradition continue, and for the Central Oregon community to enjoy ongoing exposure to the exciting world of competitive cycling.”

Bart Bowen of Bowen Sports Performance is a two-time national champion and 1993 winner of the Cascade Cycling Classic who said he’s looking forward to keeping the race alive. “Our primary goals as promoter this year are to see that the event becomes an avenue for new cyclists to become more engaged in the sport, but also to really engage the community more fully in the racing—even those who may know nothing at all about bike racing,” Bowen explained.

“Everyone gets excited about fast, head-to-head racing. We want to showcase this action in a way that benefits the community as a whole.”

For Visit Bend, ensuring the Cascade Cycling Classic lives on will achieve several of the tourism bureau’s goals. “The Cascade Cycling Classic has always been an outstanding tool to introduce potential visitors to our city, and to get them thinking about returning with their families for vacation,” Dugan said. “In the past, the mid-summer timing of the race could pose challenges for

community members who were already seeing an influx of peak-season visitors.

By moving the race to an earlier date, we’ll be addressing those community concerns and working to make this an exciting and enjoyable event for visitors and residents alike.”

The new event date has not been confirmed, but the team is aiming for early June. In 2018, the Cascade Cycling Classic will once again field a full range of categories for racers of all ages and ability levels.

“Expect some significant changes in the long-distance road stage emphasis of years past,” Bowen added. “We’re also hoping to offer live-streaming of the circuit race and the criterium for fans who can’t make it but still want to tune in.

For more information and to stay up to date on race announcements, visit

www.cascade-classic.org.

