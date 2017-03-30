Cascade Cycling Classic Presented by Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon Upgraded to International Status Ranking

The 39th Annual Cascade Cycling Classic presented by Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon, is the longest running professional men and women’s road race in the nation. July 19-23, 2017 many of the best professional cyclists from all over the world will be competing on the challenging and scenic Central Oregon courses!

New this year! The Cascade Cycling Classic is now a UCI 2.2 Sanctioned Professional Race. What this means, is that Professional Continental and International UCI Teams will be allowed to race the CCC. This will increase the level of competition for this already nationally recognized event. United Health Care, the top Continental Professional team in the U.S. will have both its Men and Women’s team in Bend to race. Chris Jones, whose hometown is Bend, is on the United Health Care Team and he will be here in July to race in the CCC.

The CCC is seeking one more stage sponsor for The McKenzie Pass Road Race stage. With the additional media and excitement that the UCI status will generate, the sponsorship benefits are better than ever. For more details, contact molly@mbsef.org or 541-388-0002.

The Cascade Cycling Classic is produced and a benefit for the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation. Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation creates opportunities through competitive snow sports programs to support athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic, and personal goals.

Contact: Molly Cogswell-Kelley

MBSEF

541-388-0002