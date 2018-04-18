Cascade Cycling Classic to Take a One-year Hiatus

North America’s longest-running stage race will return in 2019

After careful deliberation, the management team of the Cascade Cycling Classic has decided to postpone the race that was slated for June 2018. The event will resume in 2019.

Bowen Sports Performance took over management of one of Bend’s best-known sporting events last fall, and initial plans called for continuing the race in 2018 with no interruption. However, the team has concluded that a one-year break is in the best interest of the race.

“The Cascade Cycling Classic has been operating for 38 years, and we’re passionate about keeping that tradition going,” explained Bart Bowen of Bowen Sports Performance. “Things weren’t coming together as quickly as we’d hoped or in a way we felt lived up to the legacy of the event, so we’re choosing to take a year off to ensure we come back bigger and better in 2019.”

The handful of participants who had already registered for 2018 will receive full refunds, as will race sponsors.

Bend’s Worthy Brewing had signed on as the title sponsor for the 2018 race, and owner Roger Worthington said he’s committed to continuing to support the Cascade Cycling Classic in the future. “I’m disappointed the race won’t take place in 2018, but Worthy Brewing is passionate about the Cascade Cycling Classic as one of Bend’s premier events, and we want to see it continue,” he said. “We plan to remain the title sponsor in 2019, and we look forward to seeing the race return stronger than ever.”

Future plans for the race include increased community involvement and programs aimed at attracting new cyclists. “We’re committed to producing the best possible race we can,” Bowen added. “A one-year hiatus for planning ensures the long-term success of the event.”

In late-2017, Visit Bend stepped in to become a key stakeholder in the CCC in partnership with Bowen Sports Performance. Visit Bend CEO Kevney Dugan said he supports the move to take a year off. “The Cascade Cycling Classic is an iconic Bend event, and we appreciate what it’s done for the economic development of Bend,” he said. “The race has helped introduce hundreds of visitors to the city, prompting them to return with their families for vacation. Taking the time to do this right ensures the best possible experience for racers, visitors, and members of the Bend community.”

For more information and to stay up to date on race announcements, visit www.cascade-classic.org.

