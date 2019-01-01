Cascade Disposal Christmas Tree Recycling

Cascade Disposal will be offering our customers free curbside Christmas Tree recycling during the week of January 14-January 18, and will donate $5 to the local Boy Scouts troop for each tree collected. Please call our customer service department at 541-382-6660 if you would like to take advantage of this service.

About Cascade Disposal

Cascade Disposal is a solid waste company which provides collection, transfer and recycling services. Serving the south side of Bend and Deschutes County. Visit cascadedisposal.com.