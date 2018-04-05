Cascade Lakes Brewing Introduces Pineapple Kush IPA

Cascade Lakes Brewing Company is proud to announce the release of their new IPA, Pineapple Kush, in six-packs of 12-ounce cans and on draft annually. This beer combines mountain pine aromas with a hint of the tropics for a refreshing and drinkable IPA.

With 37 IBUs, Pineapple Kush IPA is an American IPA using Centennial, Idaho 7 and Mosaic hops. This blend comes in at 7.1 percent ABV and is brewed with 2-row, Crystal, and Dextrose grains.

“We’re thrilled to be adding Pineapple Kush IPA to our annual lineup of craft beers,” said Chris Justema, Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. president and partner. “With everything you love about an IPA and a subtle pineapple flavor, this is the perfect summer beer. Plus, having it available in cans and on draft makes it easier to enjoy no matter where you are or what you’re doing.”

About Cascade Lakes Brewing Company

Founded in 1994, Cascade Lakes Brewing Company has been brewing beer in Redmond, Oregon and serving the thirsty residents of Bend and Redmond at their pubs. The brewery is located in the Redmond Industrial Park where all ales and lagers are handcrafted. Those include Blonde Bombshell, HopSmack IPA, 20” Brown Ale, Salted Caramel Porter, Cyclops IPA, Slippery Slope Winter Ale, Drop the MIC Pale Ale and the new Pineapple Kush IPA among many other seasonal brews. In May of 2004 they remodeled the Seventh Street Brew House to a modern pub and eatery in Downtown Redmond. The same year they opened their flagship public house Cascade Lakes Lodge, located on the roundabout at Century Drive and Chandler Avenue on Bend’s Westside. Most recently they have expanded their production facility to accommodate continued growth.

cascadelakes.com