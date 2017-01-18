Cascade Lavender Celebrates 10 Years in Madras

(Photo above | Courtesy of Cascade Lavender)

2017 marks the tenth year Cascade Lavender has been welcoming Central Oregon residents and visitors to their farm to enjoy the beauty of lavender and discover its many benefits.

Beginning Memorial Day weekend, the plant nursery will open and feature a variety of lavender plants specially selected for growing in Central Oregon. Year after year customers throughout Central Oregon return to visit Terry Pearson’s plant nursery to purchase new varieties or to seek sound, friendly growing advice.

The weekend of June 24-25 marks the official opening of the farm for the summer season with many of the plants in full bloom. Cascade Lavender celebrates the weekend with its annual Lavender Festival. From 10am-5pm both Saturday and Sunday, visitors to the farm can enjoy fun family activities including lavender distilling demonstrations, crafts, face painting, music, lavender refreshments, U-pick lavender and more.

During the summer season the farm is open, free to the public, Wednesday-Saturday, 10am-5pm and 12-4pm on Sundays. Visitors to the farm can explore the spacious grounds, display gardens and breathtaking views of the Cascade Range. Shaded picnic tables are available as well as U-pick lavender, the gift shop and plant nursery.

To celebrate special occasions, groups of ten or more can reserve a lavender lunch or lavender tea where signature culinary lavender treats are served like lavender and raspberry scones, lavender lemonade, lavender shortbread cookies, lavender tea or chicken croissant sandwich with lavender cranberry sauce.

Cascade Lavender has a regular booth space at the Northwest Crossings Farmers Market in Bend, where customers can purchase fresh cut lavender, lavender plants and Cascade Lavender’s extensive products utilizing its organically grown lavender and essential oil steam distilled on the farm.

In addition to the farm’s gift shop, products are sold throughout Central Oregon in many premier retail outlets and spas. In the fall and winter, Cascade Lavender participates in a wide variety of harvest fairs and holiday shows throughout Central Oregon.

Cascade Lavender was started by Terry and Wayne Pearson when they first planted a field of 5,000 lavender plants in 2007. Terry and Wayne are known for their willingness to share their knowledge and passion of lavender. The business is dedicated to supporting the community and donates a portion of proceeds to local charity organizations. Today, their daughter Holly Pearson and her son Jordan have joined the family farm and enjoy being part of the business

Cascade Lavender

541-546-9390

www.cascadelavender.com