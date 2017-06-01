Cascade Relays Annual Bend Beer Chase

(Photo above: Cascade Lakes Relay by Thomas & Velo Photography)

The Cascade Relays announces the 4th annual Bend Beer Chase will be held on Saturday, June 3. The Bend Beer Chase is one-day, six person running relay that showcases the best of the Central Oregon craft brewery scene. The organizers expect 1,500 runners in the fourth running of BBC, with runners coming from 17 states to enjoy a weekend of running and beer tasting.

The Bend Beer Chase was a huge success immediately and the excitement continues to build on this shorter relay event for runners and beer-lovers. In two years, the event has grown 89%, making Bend Beer Chase the fastest growing sporting event in Central Oregon. The Bend Beer Chase is the first of its kind in the country and the only one-day relay being offered in the Central Oregon region.

The Bend Beer Chase will showcase over 19 breweries, plus the Bendistillery and HummKombucha. The race will start in Bend, travel to Redmond, then return to Bend for the finish. With a team of six runners, each runner can expect to run approximately 8-9 miles, split between two legs. Throughout the event, participants will sample craft beer directly from the breweries along the course route. The finish line will include live music by The Scott Pemberton Band and craft beer from all participating breweries.

Once a team has completed the relay portion, all runners on the team will complete the “Keg Leg” together. The Keg Leg, allows individuals not on a relay team to register and run the Keg Leg only, involves 8 brewery visits and allows your team to run/walk the 3-mile route at your own pace. Breweries will be providing runners samples of their craft along with games and prizes at their location.

Every year Cascade Relays strives to increase grants in support of local charities and organizations. The Cascade Relays Foundation provides annual grants of $65,000 to our community and since 2008, Cascade Relays has contributed over $235,000 tolocal community, school groups, and charitable organizations. Continuing that tradition of service and support of our local community, the Bend Beer Chase is involving local organizations to provide volunteers during the race to raise funds for their organization.

Cascade Relays: Cascade Relays is a small, local business with a mission to provide exceptional race experiences, while supporting local communities along course routes. Cascade Relays currently produces the Cascade Lakes Relay, Spokane to Sandpoint Relay, Bend Beer Chase and Centennial Beer Chase.

Scott Douglass

Cascade Relays

Founder and Chief Endorphin Officer (CEO)

541.350.4635

scott@cascaderelays.com