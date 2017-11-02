Cascade Relays Foundation Announces 2017 Grant Recipients

Race organizers donate $55K to help smaller nonprofit organizations in Central Oregon

Cascade Relays, the producer of Central Oregon’s largest sporting event, Cascade Lakes Relay, and the mastermind behind Bend Beer Chase, announce the grant recipients from the Cascade Relays Foundation for 2017. The Foundation allows Cascade Relays to continue supporting small, local organizations in need. Over seventy charity group leaders, sponsors and community partners will be in attendance at the Cascade Relays Foundation Annual Grant Reception hosted on October 26th, honoring its 2017 grant recipients. Scott and Carrie Douglass, co-founders of Cascade Relays and the Cascade Relays Foundation, announced the recipients of $55,000 in grant money. Recipients included local nonprofits and community groups, including The Boys and Girls Club of Central Oregon and The Ronald McDonald House in Bend, as well as smaller organizations, such as the La Pine Parks and Rec Foundation and Silver Lake Community Center. A full list follows below.

Cascade Relays will also grant an additional $8,000 to nonprofits in the communities along its Spokane to Sandpoint Relay and Centennial Beer Chase course routes, for a total of $63,000 in 2017 for all four of its events. Including this year’s donations, Cascade Relays has directly contributed a total of $300,000 to local nonprofits and community groups since its founding in 2008.

“We are able to use our strong brand and sporting events to raise funds and awareness for smaller charities who make a big difference in the lives of residents, especially in smaller communities,” said Scott Douglass, co-founder of Cascade Relays. “Many of these organizations lack large fundraising machines. Our events are unique and well supported because of the local involvement from nonprofits and community groups, and we enjoy giving back to the communities who open their doors to our runners and walkers.”

“Cascade Relays has been one of La Pine Parks and Recreation’s biggest supporters,” said Bo Deforest, Assistant Director at La Pine Parks and Recreation. “In the seven years we’ve been working with Cascade Relays, they have contributed over $25,000 to our youth and adult programs. Many people have been able to take advantage of our programs because of the scholarship opportunities Cascade Relays provides. We can’t thank them enough!”

Cascade Relays also provides pro-bono support and free equipment for several local fundraising races throughout the year, including the Boys and Girls Club’s I Like Pie Thanksgiving event and The Ronald McDonald House Stronger Together Walk. “Equipment rentals and race management services can quickly eat away at the profit from a charity run. By donating use of our time and equipment, we can dramatically increase the amount of money raised from these events to directly benefit the mission of the local organization,” said Carrie Douglass, co-founder of Cascade Relays.

2017 Central Oregon Grant Recipients include:

Boys and Girls Club of Bend

CAN Cancer

East Cascades Back Country Horsemen of Oregon

Hawk Hoops Sports

La Pine High School NJROTC

La Pine Lions Club

La Pine Parks and Recreation District

Gilchrist High School Athletics

Children’s Forest of Central Oregon

Living Water Church of La Pine

Bend High School Archery Team

Community Shower Truck

La Pine YaYa Sisterhood

North Lake High School Athletics

North Lake Stage Rats

Pleasant Ridge Community Hall Association

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Oregon

La Pine Veterans Group (VFW/VVA)

Silver Lake Community Center

For more information about Cascade Relays and the communities they give back to, visit www.cascaderelays.com.

About Cascade Relays

Based in Bend, Oregon, Cascade Relays is a local business with the mission to provide exceptional race experiences while supporting the local community. Owners Scott and Carrie Douglass prioritize rural courses, local vendors & small businesses, personal relationships and supporting local non-profits. Cascade Relays currently produces the Cascade Lakes Relay, Bend Beer Chase, Centennial Beer Chase, and San Diego Beer Chase.