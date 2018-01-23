Cascade School of Music Receives $5,000 Gift from First Interstate Bank

(Photo: First Interstate Bank leadership in Bend awards a check for $5,000 to the Cascade School of Music | courtesy of First Interstate Bank)

One of the principles that guides First Interstate Bank, a prosperous and growing lending institution that entered the Central Oregon market through its merger with Bank of the Cascades in mid-2017, is “Commitment to Community.” This week, the First Interstate Bend branch exemplified that promise by granting $5,000 to the Cascade School of Music.

“Cascade School of Music is thrilled to announce the receipt of a transformational grant of $5,000 from First Interstate Bank Foundation to fund our tuition assistance programs for those under-served youth in our community,” said Kate Hanni, Director of Development at Cascade School of Music. “This grant makes it possible to fully support all youth in our community who want access to music lessons and instruments, regardless of their socio-economic status.”

Hanni mentioned that prior to the check presentation, the organization was about 30 days away from exhausting funds available to support the program.

“These students are incredible—their talent, their passion for music,” said Bill Kuhn, Bend Market President for First Interstate Bank. “We’re proud to support such a worthy organization and wish these budding artists—and their instructors—all the best.”

