Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty Taps Top Central Oregon Producers to Lead Sunriver Team

Multimillion dollar volume broker in Sunriver and Central Oregon, The Riley Group, to grow market share and presence in new construction, relocation, farm/ranch

Premier brokerage and long-time fixture in the Central Oregon real estate market, The Riley Group, moves influential team to Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty. The Riley Group now joins Cascade Sotheby’s to enhance listings at the Sunriver branch office and throughout Central Oregon. The 4-broker team specializes in resort and vacation home real estate, new construction and development, relocation services and farm/ranch sales.

The Riley Group has been a premier broker in Sunriver and throughout Central Oregon for the last 20 years—closing over 1,000 extraordinary transactions in their career to date.

“Mike and Kim Riley have long been a powerhouse real estate team in Central Oregon and are some of the most respected and successful brokers in the Sunriver and Bend communities—we welcome this level of talent and respect to Cascade Sotheby’s as we continue to grow market share in the region,” says Deb Tebbs, founder and CEO, Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty. “We are building a growing footprint of listings in Central Oregon and The Riley Team’s knowledge and expertise in new construction, relocation and resort sales will help us accelerate our momentum and propel us to our next level of growth in the region.”

The Riley Group includes the husband/wife team of Mike and Kim Riley, and what they call our ‘Millennial Team,’ Kailey Stevens and Ashley Neff, who serve the real estate questions and needs of a younger demographic. And it’s all in the family as The Riley’s children, Shauna Dingman and Casey Riley, are also real estate brokers and just signed with the Cascade Sotheby’s Lake Oswego office.

“This move was strategic business decision for us—Cascade Sotheby’s is the leading real estate brand in Central Oregon with precision platforms, creative marketing services, and the global reach and presence that will better serve our clientele whether buyers or sellers,” says Kim Riley. “It’s an incredible vibe working with the Cascade Sotheby’s team—they are so innovative in their approach to the market and frankly have double the transactions of any other brokerage in Central Oregon.”

The Riley Group now joins Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty, which exceeded $1.3 billion in closed sales in 2017 and continues its innovative approach to uniting extraordinary lives with extraordinary homes building on these statistics:

⦁ $30 million in company revenue in 2017

⦁ 325% sales growth from 2015 to 2017

⦁ More than two times the market share in Central Oregon than closest competitor

⦁ More than 250 brokers across Oregon and SW Washington

⦁ More than 80 new brokers signed in 2017 alone

⦁ 33 new agents year-to-date 2018 representing $137 million in sales revenue

⦁ Average price point for Cascade Sotheby’s agents is 33% higher than other agents in Portland and SW Washington

⦁ 11 offices in Oregon and SW Washington

“Our team’s motto is ‘a team always outperforms an individual’—we expect to even better serve our clients by joining the powerful and innovative team of Cascade Sotheby’s,” says Kim.

