Cascades Academy Invites High School Students & Families to Campus for Free College & Future Counseling Night

Cascades Academy will be hosting a free event on May 16 entitled: “Future Counseling Night: Planning for College and Beyond.” This event is open to the public and will provide high school students and families an abundance of information about college and beyond. Information sessions will be offered on the most pressing topics related to preparing for college, and attendees will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from over 10 colleges, universities, and programs. The Parrilla food truck will provide free tacos starting at 5pm. The information sessions will focus on financial aid, dealing with stress, the SAT and ACT, application timelines for college admissions, and information about college applications. To RSVP for this event, you can visit the Cascades Academy website.

“We are excited to share this important information with high school students in the greater Bend community in an easily accessible format,” said Julie Amberg, Head of School. “Planning for life beyond high school is such an exciting time but can also be stressful. Our hope is that the information presented at this event will help minimize that stress. Our College Counselor, Katie Lamarre, has brought together a wealth of information and has reached out to a variety of colleges, other programs, and local college counselors to be on hand to answer questions and help families navigate the array of decisions that come with this stage of life,” remarked Amberg.

Cascades Academy is a pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade independent school located in Bend, Oregon that focuses on challenging academics through experiential learning. For questions or press inquiries, please contact Barb Cartmell, Director of Admission at 541.382.0699, extension 132.