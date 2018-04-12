Cascades Academy Named One Of The 2018 100 Best Green Workplaces in Oregon by Oregon Business Magazine.

Cascades Academy has been named one of the 2018 100 Best Green Workplaces in Oregon by Oregon Business Magazine.

Based on its widely recognized 100 Best Companies to Work For in Oregon project, the 100 Best Green Workplaces are determined by an anonymous employee survey and an independent assessment of the employers’ sustainability practices. Survey questions cover topics ranging from waste reduction to sustainability to mass transit. This ranking shows that Cascades Academy has implemented a variety of green policies and that their employees place a high value on sustainable practices and believe the school’s commitment to them is exceptional. It’s a remarkable feat considering more than 13,500 employees across the state completed the survey.

“We believe it’s critical be good stewards of our environment and are honored to receive this recognition. As an educational institution, we are in a unique position to not only model what it means to be a healthy and sustainable workplace but also to teach our students best practices that promote sustainability and environmental protection that we hope they will take with them long after they graduate from Cascades Academy,” said Julie Amberg, Head of School. “We are proud to be named one of the Best Green Workplaces in Oregon.”

Cascades Academy moved into their 21-acre campus in 2013. The buildings were designed with sustainability in mind, featuring a geothermal heating system, energy efficient lighting, a displacement ventilation system ensuring excellent indoor air quality, and a host of other green features. The school was also the recipient of grants from the Bonneville Environmental Foundation’s Solar 4R Schools Program and The Oregon Department of Energy’s Renewable Energy Development Program to install a 24.6 kW solar photovoltaic system in 2016. The PV system was accompanied by STEM professional development opportunities for teachers, along with science education kits, classroom activities and renewable energy lesson plans. To date the system has produced 52,853.4 Kilowatt-hours of energy, the equivalent of 73,995 lbs of CO2.

Students are actively engaged in learning about how we can steward our environment through courses and electives such as the “Eco Ninja Warriors” Class. Students have gone to City Hall, written letters to their State Representatives, and posted signs in the school to promote waste reduction and environmental sustainability. Students also worked to achieve recognition as an Oregon Green School from the Oregon Green Schools Association.

www.cascadesacademy.org