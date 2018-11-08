Cascades of Bend to Honor Veterans at Appreciation Ceremony

Cascades of Bend, a senior living community located at 1801 NE Lotus Drive in Bend, will host a Veterans Appreciation Ceremony to veterans within the Cascades of Bend community on Tuesday, November 13 at 2pm.

During the ceremony, Cascades of Bend military veterans will be presented with several tokens of appreciation for their services to our country. Cascades of Bend is facilitating this ceremony in conjunction with Partners in Care and Central Oregon Band of Brothers.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information or to RSVP to the ceremony, please contact Cascades of Bend at 541-389-0046.