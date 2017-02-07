Cascades East Transit Improves Regional Transit System

Community Connector Schedules And New Sisters to Bend Route Began February 6

Cascades East Transit announce improvements to the regional transit system that began February 6. After nearly a year of identifying needs for the Community Connector routes and vetting proposed changes with community members and stakeholders, the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council Board adopted proposed changes to the Community Connector routes in late 2016. The changes will provide various schedule improvements and an easier user experience for riders taking transit to other Central Oregon communities, as well as, the launch of a new direct route from Sisters to Bend.

The new Sisters to Bend bus route, Route 29, will provide three round-trips from Hawthorne Station to downtown Sisters at the following locations – near the Sisters location of the Deschutes Public Library, West Main and Oak, and Rays Food Place. Riders have the opportunity to catch the new route in the early morning and two times in the afternoon. CET is offering free rides on the Sisters to Bend route the first week of operations, February 6 – 10.

Additional benefits of the Community Connector schedule changes include:

 Retiming Community Connector routes to a 90-minute cycle time

 Prineville – Redmond – Bend connection on a single bus

 Addition of Metolius and Culver stops on Madras to Redmond runs and deviated fixed-route in Madras and Warm Springs

 Community Connector schedules that sync better with Bend fixed-route reducing transfer times at Hawthorne Station

For more information about the Community Connector routes, visit cascadeseasttransit.com



Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council was designated a Council of Governments in 1972 under ORS 190. COIC provides service to the counties of Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson as well as to the cities of Bend, Culver, La Pine, Madras, Metolius, Prineville, Redmond, and Sisters. Cascades East Transit, operated by COIC, runs a fixed-route service in Bend, community connector shuttles, and general public Dial-A-Ride services in Redmond, La Pine, Prineville, Sisters, and Madras.

Judy Watts

Outreach and Engagement Administrator

Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council

541.548.9534

Follow CET on twitter @RideCET and on facebook at http://www.facebook.com/cascadeseasttransitco