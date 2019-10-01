CBD for First-time Users

Aren’t you wondering why CBD suddenly became sensational? Aside from the media attention it is getting nowadays, it is also an interesting subject to tackle within the medical community. Is it just a hype, or an important medical discovery? Let us find out, and more, by reading on.

Is it legal?

First, I would like to reiterate that I am not endorsing CBD as far as legality is concerned. This article only intends to be a source of information. It is best to check with your local laws before acquiring or taking it.

The major reason why CBD is controversial is it is considered a prohibited product in most parts of the world.

In the US alone, there are different governing laws that surround CBD farming, production, and processing among its 50 states.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, or DEA, generally, CBD is considered illegal since it is part of controlled substances, particularly under the Substance 1 list. [1]

Note that those which belong to the controlled substances list are drugs or substances that have a risk of being abused or misused.

However, there are people who rise arguments against DEA’s claims because of the passing of the 2018 Hemp Farming Act, which legalizes the farming and use of hemp for various purposes. [2]

CBD is actually extracted from hemp, which is of the same family as marijuana, the one being on the DEA’s controlled substances list. This is the very same reason why there is a state of confusion among its legal implications.

A relevant breakthrough in the CBD community is when the FDA approves the commercial release of Epidiolex. It is the first and only CBD oil-based drug; in fact, it claims to be almost 100 percent pure CBD oil. [3]

Epidiolex is a prescription medicine for Travet and LGS to control seizures. It aims to relieve the patients and their families of round-the-clock medication and letting them live close to normal lives.

It might still be a long way to go before the lawfully embrace CBD oil. So, if you like to try it for yourself, it is best to know where to safely purchase one without being liable criminally.

Does it make you high?

To answer this question, let us now trace the path as to where CBD comes from.

The Cannabis sativa plant family contains a number of substance strains of cannabinoids, where CBD and THC as some of the more prominent and active ones.

To further shedding more light, let’s breakdown the above paragraph.

Cannabis sativa – this is where hemp and marijuana belong. Cannabinoids – active strains that our bodies also have. The human endocannabinoid system produces cannabinoids, which are responsible in making sure our bodies are balanced, that is, it continues to function normally under injury or disease. CBD – or cannabidiol. It is an active cannabinoid strain that interacts with the human endocannabinoid system and helps it regulate hormones, cell activities within our bodies to maintain homeostasis or balance. THC – or tetrahydrocannabidiol. Also, an active cannabinoid strain that inflicts psychoactive effects to our bodies. Manifestations of excessive THC in our bodies include the sensation of being “high”, cloudy thoughts, irrational behavior, impaired cognitive abilities, etc.

CBD doesn’t make you high. It is THC that does. In fact, rich CBD manifestations in the body contribute to the opposite of THC’s effects.

The key to understanding CBD and THC lies in the difference between their concentrations.

CBD comes from hemp, which majorly contains CBD, with only traces of THC; at about only 0.3 percent. Anything more than that quantity is potentially harmful to the human body.

On the other hand, THC highly manifests itself in marijuana.

How much should I take?

Since CBD isn’t a regulated drug yet, dosing can be quite tricky. It is best to check the label.

However, it is worth noting that CBD oil is a relatively safe, low-risk, and natural substance that is safe for consumption. Although there is a clinical study that shows CBD to potentially cause liver damage[4], it is still best to take it in moderation as with other substances we ingest.

CBD oil comes in different by-products like gummies, tinctures, pills, vapes, and topicals. Our pets can also benefit from their own line of CBD products.

We can expect continuous innovations that will help humans maximize the benefits of CBD in our health.

Is it expensive?

Generally, yes. But in comparison to some of the more expensive procedures and therapies it potentially bypasses, it can be relatively cheaper.

Where to buy?

In states where CBD is considered legal, you can find some local CBD physical and online stores.

Again, be wary of the prevailing CBD-related laws in the area to prevent liabilities.

Another worthy consideration is to know where to buy legitimate CBD products. The quality of CBD oil will determine its potency and effectiveness.

Check for the manufacturer’s Certificate of Analysis or COA. This should list all the ingredients – active and infused ones of your CBD product. It should help you understand how much CBD oil you are actually taking versus the other ingredients the product contains.

The quality of the hemp itself is also a major determinant of its effectiveness. The 2018 Hemp Farming Act also protects the consumers by mandating the appropriate practices in growing hemp that will produce the best and maximum health benefits.

Why should I take CBD?

Since the discovery of CBD from hemp, people have been innovating products that can help us reap its benefits. [5]

Alleviates stress and anxiety

Battles inflammation

Improves sleep

Chronic and normal pain management

May alleviate cancer-related symptoms

Controls seizures

Again, this article aims to inform the readers about the potential risks and benefits of using CBD as part of a cure or a lifestyle.

By then I also hope I was able to shed the light on the hovering controversies around it, which is only caused by some misinformation.

CBD oil is a promising substance which could potentially unlock some important medical discoveries in the near future. Start taking advantage of it now.

[1]FDA Issues Another Warning Letter Involving CBD Products, https://www.deachronicles.com/2019/07/fda-issues-another-warning-letter-involving-cbd-products/

[2] The Farm Bill, hemp legalization and the status of CBD: An explainer, https://www.google.com.ph/amp/s/www.brookings.edu/blog/fixgov/2018/12/14/the-farm-bill-hemp-and-cbd-explainer/amp/

[3]Epidiolexâ (Cannabidiol) https://www.epidiolex.com

[4] Hepatotoxicity of a Cannabidiol-Rich Cannabis Extract in the Mouse Model, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6539990/