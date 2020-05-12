CCB Encourages Homeowners to Check the License Before Hiring a Contractor

The Construction Contractors Board (CCB), the state agency that licenses contractors in Oregon, has a message for homeowners making urgent repairs during the COVID-19 crisis: protect your investment — check your contractor’s license.

Many consumers may be waiting to move forward with home improvement projects at this time. However, not all home repair projects can wait. Matters like roof leaks, water heater failure and plumbing or electrical failure usually require quick repair. For these problems, many homeowners turn to contractors for assistance.

Why Check the License?

The CCB offers consumer protections to homeowners who hire licensed contractors.

Track record you can check. CCB provides up to ten years of history on any license through the online search feature. Checking the CCB license number, you’ll be able to tell which contractors have a history of complaints.

Financial protection. CCB requires all licensed contractors to carry a bond and insurance, which cover damage to property and injuries caused by the contractor or its employees. Contractors that have employees are also required to carry workers’ compensation insurance.

Dispute resolution services. CCB’s dispute resolution section provides mediation services to contractors and homeowners in disagreement. Homeowners who hire unlicensed contractors have little recourse when a home improvement project goes wrong. Some homeowners choose to go to court at their own expense, but many simply give up and hire a licensed contractor to repair the damage.

How Do You Check a License?

To verify licenses:

Visit search.ccb.state.or.us/search

Enter the license number or name in the box, then hit the “search” button.

Select the “choose” button beside the proper license.

Verify that the license is “active,” that the contractor carries the endorsement for residential work, and that the name and other information on the license matches the contractor you are considering.

Call 503-378-4621 for help searching or understanding the results.

Contractors and consumers can report unlicensed contractors and other illegal activity on the CCB’s website search.ccb.state.or.us/online_complaint_enf or by calling 503-934-2246.

