Celebrate Earth Day with Simple Tips from Energy Trust of Oregon

(Faucet Aerator | Photo courtesy of Energy Trust of Oregon)

Participating in Earth Day can take many forms, and no action is too small. Each year, people across the state come together to volunteer in activities that protect our natural resources, such as planting trees and cleaning up natural areas and waterways. Energy Trust of Oregon’s energy-saving solutions provide another meaningful way to take part in this 49th annual event.

This Earth Day, Energy Trust encourages Oregonians to make simple changes at home that can increase comfort, lower energy costs and benefit the community. Over time, these changes can add up to big impact. Since 2002, utility customers working with Energy Trust have saved and generated enough electricity to power all the homes in Washington County and enough natural gas to heat all the homes in Deschutes County.

Here are some simple energy-saving actions everyone can take this Earth Day:

If you rent:

Install water-saving showerheads and faucet aerators. Changing just one showerhead to a WaterSense model can save you up to $55 a year in energy and water costs.

Unplug battery chargers for mobile phones, tablets, laptops and other devices when not in use. They use energy even when they’re not actively charging anything.

Group office and entertainment equipment on easily accessible power strips that can be switched on and off, then switch off the power strip when you’re away from home or not using the equipment.

If you own your home, you can also:

Caulk small holes and cracks around ducts, pipes, exhaust fans, vents, sink and bathtub drains, fireplaces and under countertops.

Install a smart thermostat so it can adjust the temperature of your home automatically to help you save $35 to $45 on your energy bill each year.

Take advantage of cash incentives when you make home upgrades, such as new windows, insulation and appliances.

Visit Energy Trust’s website for more no-cost and low-cost energy-saving tips plus more information on available cash incentives.