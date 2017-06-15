Celebrate Father’s Day at the High Desert Museum Dads Get in Free on June 18

(Photo courtesy of High Desert Museum)

The High Desert Museum is offering free admission to dads on Father’s Day, June 18. This is a great opportunity to enjoy the wildlife, history and art exhibits at the Museum with your dad!

“We are very pleased to offer this special day to honor fathers,” said High Desert Museum Executive Director Dana Whitelaw, Ph. D. “The Museum is a great place for family and friends to gather together and enjoy the natural and cultural beauty of the High Desert region.”

If you’re looking for ways to celebrate your dad, the Raptors of the Desert Sky outdoor flight show is a fun way to share the Museum with him. The program starts at 12:30 pm and tickets may be purchased at Admissions by noon. Cost is $3 for members and $5 for non-members.

In addition to the Museum’s permanent exhibits, four temporary ones are open for viewing with your father.

Explore how animals leave information about their presence in our Scat and Tracks exhibition. Learn keen observation skills about how to interpret animal sign and through interactive stations, discover more about wildlife and the messages they leave behind.

World War II: The High Desert Home Front commemorates the 75th anniversary of the United States’ entry into World War II. Explore the significance of the High Desert to the war effort and the war’s lasting effects on the region.

View beautiful images of the High Desert in the Legendary Landscapes exhibition and learn about the fascinating stories behind how these places got their names in this community-curated exhibit.

For 35 years, the High Desert Museum has explored and shared the richness and complexity of the region. Capturing Time: Celebrating 35 years of the High Desert Museum highlights the Museum’s role as a steward of artifacts that date back millions of years and of contemporary objects.

The Museum is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. See the Museum’s website for more information: http://www.highdesertmuseum.org.

THE HIGH DESERT MUSEUM opened in 1982 and brings regional wildlife, culture, art and natural resources together to promote an understanding of the natural and cultural heritage of North America’s high desert country. The Museum uses indoor and outdoor exhibits, wildlife in natural habitats, and living history demonstrations to help people discover and appreciate the high desert environment. The Museum is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is a Smithsonian Affiliate.

