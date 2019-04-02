(Frank Patka, Marc Giltner and Mickey Meszaros | Photo courtesy of Printer Resources & Recycling)

Printer Resources and Recycling in Bend has kicked-off a seed campaign, called Celebrate the Seeds-son, for the month of April. With every purchase through April 30, Printer Resources and Recycling is giving out a free packet of seeds of various kinds — wildflower mixes, snapdragon mixes, flower garden mixes, etcetera.

“We’ve given seeds out at special times, but this is our first Celebrate the Seeds-son thing,” laughed Frank Patka, owner of Printer Resources and Recycling. “It goes along with our having tree seeds planted around the world for each toner/ink/service performed.” Partnered with Trees For the Future, Printer Resources and Recycling has planted over 40,000 trees since 2009, saying, You Print, We Plant! “Planting trees makes us and our clients as truly ‘sustainable-oriented’ because we have a ‘tree’ (where paper comes from) planted for the printing (using paper) done.”

PRR sells eco-minded toners, drums, parts and inks while providing a means for free recycling of empty toners and ink, as well as printers, computers, monitors, cell phones and batteries. “My heart has always been that we need to take care of the garden that we were given, our earth… just like we take care of our own garden or yard of our home,” said Patka. “And we offer free recycling pickup for area businesses, and individuals can bring them in for no-charge recycling. Let’s keep’em out of our landfill!”

myprinterresources.com