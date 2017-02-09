Celebrating Enduring Love—And Laughter at Touchmark

(Photo above: of Jim and Jan Brougher at last year’s wedding memorabilia event | courtesy of Touchmark)



Who proposed marriage first? Where did you first kiss? What color are your husband’s eyes? These are a few questions enduring couples may be answering Tuesday, February 14, from 2-4pm during the (Not So) Newlywed Game as Touchmark celebrates Valentine’s Day.

The day will also feature a display of wedding memorabilia from residents and team members. Following the game show, all will gather for a reception featuring a Champagne fountain, wedding cake, and tier of wedding cupcakes.

The (Not So) Newlywed Game will be a spinoff of the classic game show that debuted in 1966.

More than 226 years of love

Circumstances surrounding how they met vary, but all contestants seem to agree common interests and values and a positive outlook are key ingredients to a successful marriage.

The contestants have many years of experience and tales of love and adventure and each couple has accumulated great wisdom and secrets to a healthy and long marriage.

Jim and Jan Brougher : 62 years

Fran and Ralph Brown : 50 years

Don and Ardie Davis : 61 years

Lowell and Sara Jane Pearce : 24 years

Don and Fran Pritchett : 29 years

Jim and Jan Brougher met at Oregon State University through friends. Jan was set up on a blind coffee date, but before she agreed to the date, she pulled out her yearbook. The photo showed a nice, young, friendly man. She went on the date, and 62 years later, they are happily married. Jan says the secret to a long, healthy marriage is to have common interests and be optimistic with each other. In the end, “don’t focus on the material things. Focus on experiences.”

Fran and Ralph Brown have been married 50 years. They met when Ralph was stationed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and Fran was there on vacation. Ralph struck up a conversation with Fran (or vice versa!) at a swimming pool, and they spent the next two-and-a-half weeks dating. After reconnecting in the San Francisco area at Christmas, they got engaged, and Ralph departed for a nine-month deployment to the Far East. On his return, they married. Ralph advises young couples to create a retirement account and save for the future. Fran’s advice is to “find something you love to do together. For us, it’s the love of travel. And give each other space and freedom to do what each loves to do.”

Don and Ardie Davis met at Santa Rosa Junior College, and they both spent time at UC Berkley where Don received his master’s degree and Ardie her bachelor’s degree. While running for student body president, Don did anything he could to get attention, including a sign on a cement truck for his campaign. He did get Ardie’s attention. They ended up at a dance, made a connection, and the couple have been married for 61 years. Their secret to a healthy marriage: “have a lot of patience and figure out how to make it work.”

Married for 24 years, Lowell and Sara Jane Pearce met professionally as public school administrators in Oregon. Lowell was on a temporary work assignment in Seattle, and Sara Jane was in Eugene. They had already planned on traveling to Philadelphia to a family wedding. They thoughtfully decided, “Why don’t we get married a few days after the family wedding?” Their advice? “Take time to do it right. Focus on the bigger picture, and remember it’s not a sprint; it’s a marathon.”

Don and Fran Pritchett met in New York while working for Pan American Airway. Don became her new boss after choosing between the two secretaries. “I picked the short Italian girl.” One snowy night after working together for six years, Don asked Fran out for a glass of wine. They started dating, fell in love and have been married for 29 years. A sense of humor, respect for each other, and lots of patience are the keys to their marriage. “Be good friends and really like each other. Laugh a lot. Don’t rush into a relationship; develop the friendship.”

