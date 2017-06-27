Celebrating The Solar Eclipse at Mt. Bachelor

(Photo above courtesy of Mt. Bachelor)

Resort to Offer Chairlift Rides & RV Parking During the Eclipse

Mt. Bachelor will offer scenic chairlift rides and RV parking during the solar eclipse, opening up new opportunities to view the eclipse away from the congested Highway 97 corridor.

The resort plans to open its Pine Marten chairlift for rides to the 7,800 foot elevation starting at 8am on Monday, August 21. A special eclipse-viewing lift ticket is now available for $39 (all ages) and must be purchased online at www.mtbachelor.com. Souvenir eclipse-viewing eyewear is included with the price of the lift ticket.

Due to limited capacity on the lift and at the mid-mountain Pine Marten Lodge, sales will be capped at 500 tickets. Resort officials expect a sell-out and encourage guests to purchase a ticket right away.

“This isa once-in-a-lifetime event and it will be spectacular to watch the zone of darkness traveling across the landscape from an unmatched view high on the mountain,” said Drew Jackson, Mt. Bachelor’s director of sales and marketing.The peak of the eclipse will occur at 10:20 a.m. over Mt. Bachelor with 99 percent of the sun covered by the moon.

Another advantage to viewing the eclipse at Mt. Bachelor: Bend and Sunriver residents do not need to travel along Highway 97.

“The roads to and from Mt. Bachelor won’t be nearly as congested,” Jackson added. “It will be a quick and easy trip up to the mountain, away from the most crowded areas.”

Scapolo’s restaurant inside the Pine Marten Lodge will be open for food and beverage service during and after the eclipse. Guests who purchase an eclipse-viewing lift ticket are welcome to remain on the mountain after the eclipse to hike around and have lunch.

RV PARKING

In addition to offering chairlift rides during the eclipse, Mt. Bachelor has released 100 RV parking spaces that are now available for purchase at www.mtbachelor.com. For $149, customers can purchase an RV parking pass that allows for up to a three night stay.

Eclipse parking will be allowed starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 19. The $149 permit is valid until 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 22, regardless of the arrival date. Upon arrival to the mountain, permit holders can pay for additional nights at the rate of $20 per night, per RV, with a maximum stay of seven consecutive nights.

No hookups are available; RVs must be self-contained.

Those parking an RV at the mountain are welcome to partake in one or more activities offered at Mt. Bachelor in the summer. Scenic chairlift rides, downhill mountain biking, hiking and disc golf will be available for those looking for some active fun during their stay.

Gourmet Sunset Dinners are also scheduled during the eclipse weekend and RV parkers are encouraged to make a dinner reservation soon before space fills.

Visit www.mtbachelor.com or call 541-382-1709 for more information about Mt. Bachelor’s eclipse plans, the downhill bike park, chairlift rides, Sunset Dinners and other summer activities.

About Mt. Bachelor: Mt. Bachelor is the sixth largest ski resort in the USA, offering 4,318 acres of lift-accessible terrain. The mountain features 11 lifts, eight of which are Express Quads. Mt. Bachelor also features 5 terrain parks, 56K of groomed cross country trails, snowshoeing, tubing, sled dog rides and summer attractions including downhill mountain biking. Mt. Bachelor is part of the POWDR Adventure Lifestyle Co. portfolio. For weather conditions, news, and events visit www.mtbachelor.com.