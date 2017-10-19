Celebration of Oregon Equal Pay Act

(Photo above: AAUW members at state legislative hearings on Equal Pay Act, (L-R) Claire Berger, Dolores Millnarczyk, Trish Garner, Shilpibannerjee and Joyce Zook | courtesy of AAUW)

The Bend Branch of the American Association of University Women will meet Saturday, October 21, at the Sisters Library, 110 N. Cedar St. from 10:30am to 2pm. In celebration of the passing of the Oregon Equal Pay Act and its signing by the Governor Kate Brown, this meeting will be a combined meeting for all the branches in the Central District: Salem, Albany, Corvallis, Eugene/Lane and Bend, whose members come from Prineville, Redmond, Sisters and Bend. Honored guests, Senators Tim Knopp, Rep., Bend and Kathleen Taylor, Dem., Portland/Milwaukie,who worked across the aisle to insure the passage of this historic measure, will join in the celebration.

AAUW was one of the groups congratulated by the Governor, on the work put into the passage of the measure. Our hats are off to Trish Garner our tireless Public Policy Chair, to all the AAUW members who worked with the State Legislature, and to ourmembership for supporting and working towards this goal overthecourse of their lifetimes. In the past, women have made a lesser wage for equal work as compared to men, which is now to be remedied by the passage of this great legislation in Oregon.

The interested public is invited to join in this celebration of the Equal Pay Act for Oregon.The group will have discussions about other projects, including Tech Trek camps for girls, and other agenda items. The meeting will involve lunch, a boxed lunch from Rockin’ Dave’s in Bend, for a charge of $11 each including choice of beverage (Pepsi or diet, San Peligrino, V8 or Water) and choice of sandwich (ham, turkey, or veggie).

Guests from over the mountains will be treated to time to shop in Sisters, before returning home. Reservations for the meeting should be called or emailed in by Oct. 12, to theresa121@comcast.net, or 541-967-9516.

Photo: AAUW members at State Legislative hearings on Equal Pay Act, from left Claire Berger (Hillsboro / Forest Grove), Dolores Mllnarczyk (Salem), Trish Garner (Portland / Astoria), ShilpiBannerjee (Hillsboro / Forest Grove), and Joyce Zook (Salem).

Interviews:

Evelyn Lamb, President of Bend Branch AAUW, 503-730-3663 or evelynlamb@gmail.com

Theresa Johnson, Central District, AAUW Director, Albany Branch, theresa121@comcast.net or 541-967-9516

Kathi Dew, AAUW of Oregon President, Bend Branch, kathidew@bendbroadband.com, or

541-678-5712

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) empowers women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Our nonpartisan, nonprofit organization has more than 170,000 members and supporters across the United States. Since AAUW’s founding in 1881, our members have examined and taken positions on the fundamental issues of the day — educational, social, economic, and political. Learn more and join us at www.aauw.org