The Center Foundation Announces Professional Education Conference

The Center Foundation announced its annual professional education conference — Knee’d to Know: Current and Emerging Trends in Surgery and Rehab of the Knee. The conference will take place at various locations in Bend on Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13, 2019. A combined effort between The Center Foundation, The Center Orthopedic and Neurosurgical Care and Research, and Therapeutic Associates, Inc., the conference is designed for health care professionals, including physical therapists, primary care physicians, chiropractors, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and certified athletic trainers with an interest in orthopedics and sports medicine.

Attendees will gain evidence-based information on anatomy, surgical interventions, indications for rehabilitation, therapy options, outcomes and implications, as well as a review of pediatric knee conditions and treatment. In addition, this year’s conference will include an optional Dynamic Lower Extremity Workshop as well as an optional Cadaver Lab. Workshop participants will gain practical hands-on experience in a dynamic neuromuscular therapeutic exercise protocol as it relates to the treatment of acute and chronic knee injuries. Cadaver lab participants will receive an in-depth and hands-on experience illustrating anatomy, surgical procedures, and common pathologies and injuries of the knee. View the full conference agenda here.

Knee’d to Know faculty includes Timothy Bollom, MD, Matthew R. Lilley, MD, Justin Roth, DO, Katya Urch, MD and Matthew Walsh, PT. “I’m grateful that The Center Foundation offers these annual conferences where we have an opportunity to share our expertise,” said Timothy Bollom, MD, sports medicine orthopedic surgeon. “My seminar will focus on the management and current treatment of articular cartilage injuries. I believe in minimally-invasive techniques that allow patients to return to normal activity as quickly as possible.”

“The Center Foundation is excited to put on our annual professional education conference, this time focusing on the knee,” said Sonja Donohue, Executive Director, The Center Foundation. “These conferences help support our main mission and proceeds will benefit The Center Foundation’s high school Sports Medicine Program.”

For more information or to register for Knee’d to Know, April 12-13, 2019, visit the website.

